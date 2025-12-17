Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah has caused a stir with her look for her recent birthday photoshoot

The United Television presenter wore a similar dress to what A-lister Jackie Appiah wore for her birthday shoot on December 5, 2025

Some social media users have commented on MC Yaa Yeboah's elegant look and hairstyle on her Instagram page

United Television presenter MC Yaa Yeboah has channelled Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah for her birthday shoot.

The radio personality celebrated her birthday on December 17, 2025, with beautiful photos.

MC Yaa Yeboah takes style inspiration from Jackie Appiah for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credits: @mcyaayeboah and @jackieappiah.

MC Yaa Yeboah's birthday outfit trends online

Rising style influencer MC Yaa Yeboah’s birthday shoot has captured the attention of many fashionistas.

The TV presenter was photographed in a white, body-flattering dress similar to the one Jackie Appiah wore for her birthday shoot on December 5, 2025.

MC Yaa Yeboah shows off her bare face without makeup before her glamorous birthday shoot. Photo credit: @mcyaayeboah.

The melanin beauty looked angelic in the white long-sleeved gown, which accentuated her curves. MC Yaa Yeboah wore a centre-parted hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she flaunted her jewellery in the viral post.

"Happy Birthday to a woman forged by fire and faith. She has walked through thick and thin, through tears that no one saw and battles no one applauded. Bullied, doubted, underestimated—even by the one whose belief should have come first. Yet she did not break. She rose. Where others expected silence, she found her voice. Where fear was meant to stop her, grit carried her forward."

"Today, that voice echoes in the strong, fearless, and impossible to ignore. They may label her too much. She is a woman who stands boldly for what she believes, even when it costs her comfort, approval, or peace. Her journey is proof that pain does not define destiny—perseverance does. She is not what they thought she would become; she is far more. Today, I celebrate not just my birth, but my resilience, my growth, and my unshakable spirit. May this new year remind me of how far I have come and how powerful my future still is. Happy Birthday to a voice that cannot be silenced."

MC Yaa Yeboah rocks black mini dress

MC Yaa Yeboah turned heads on live TV in a daring black mini dress that flaunted her fine legs.

The celebrity mom wore heavy makeup and a Barbie-inspired frontal lace hairstyle as she arrived on set in high heels.

She elevated her classy, chic look with a designer belt accessorised with gold chains to talk about the late Daddy Lumba's funeral issues.

Jackie Appiah celebrates her birthday in Style

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah nearly broke the internet with her stylish look for her birthday shoot in December 2025.

The fashion model looked like a top model in an exquisite white long-sleeved ruched dress as she posed at her longtime stylist Bvey’s new studio.

The celebrity mom appeared a decade younger with her perfect makeup and glamorous hairstyle.

MC Yaa Yeboah blasts Akosua Serwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on MC Yaa Yeboah, who shared her opinion about the late Daddy Lumba's wives' lawsuit.

She alleged that the first wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh had abandoned the singer in Ghana. Some social media users commented on MC Yaa Yeboah's viral post on Facebook.

