The National Service Authority (NSA) has put smiles on the faces of two young female graduates right after the completion of their national service.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, two ladies, Gifty Anima Brown and Alberta Sowah, became beneficiaries of the kind gesture of the NSA after completing their service at Papao Farms.

Female graduates awarded by NSA

The two ladies had volunteered to serve at the agricultural enterprise.

To reward their efforts and service, the NSA gave each graduate GH₵20,000 in seed funding. This was to enable them to establish their own poultry farms.

Speaking at a press event, Ruth Dela Sedoh, the Director-General, praised the duo for their incredible output and commitment during their service. According to her, their actions inspired the decision to support their entrepreneurial ambitions.

In her words:

"So, these two young, beautiful ladies, graduates for that matter, agreed to do their national service on our farms. Their incredible output... due to that, we decided to support them so they could start their own farm. Poultry, to be precise."

Each of the young women confirmed they have received the GH₵20,000 grant and announced their plans to commence production on their respective poultry farms by the following year.

"My name is Gifty Anima Brown, and I worked as a volunteer at the National Service farm, Papao," said one of the recipients. "Honestly, I've actually received a sum of GH₵20,000 to start up my own farm."

Reactions to NSA's kind gesture

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@TooRaw88 said:

"Nyame nkoaa ni noks, I did my service there... GH₵1 sef you people never give me."

@BenjaminDonko18 wrote:

"We've not been paid our allowances for three good months, but here they are giving money out."

@JuniorAddy6 stated:

"So men did not volunteer? I’m sure some men did, but Chale, as always, they’ll give it to the ladies."

@Fendi2262 commented:

"You owe us over three months' allowance. But look at what you are doing."

@harryfraudx questioned:

"What about those who are serving on location with no water or electricity? What are you doing for those communities and personnel who were there?"

NSS blasted for alleged 2025/2026 system failure

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian TikToker known as Kent Chronicles has made some serious allegations against the NSS.

The National Service Secretariat has received backlash following claims that this year’s system has been a major failure.

Addressing the issue on his TikTok platform, Kent explained that although he undertook his service in 2024/2025, they did not experience the level of system challenges people are reporting this year.

