A WASSCE 2024 graduate took to social media to celebrate his admission into the University of Ghana

Joy filled the moment as the young man expressed deep gratitude to God for the good news

Despite his excitement, he used the moment to encourage 2025 WASSCE candidates who struggled to continue believing in their dreams

A young WASSCE 2024 graduate has warmed many hearts after joyfully celebrating his admission into the University of Ghana to study BSc Medical Laboratory Sciences.

His uplifting moment was captured in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 10, 2025, where Bonsu Dennis Frimpong sang along to the Nigerian gospel song “Not by Might” by Moses Bliss.

His face lit up with unfiltered gratitude, his smile carrying the weight of long nights, unanswered questions, and quiet prayers finally rewarded.

Guy urges WASSCE colleagues to join Alpha-Hour

In his short but heartfelt message, Dennis expressed deep appreciation to God for guiding him through his academic journey.

The young man, who is known among friends for his devotion, used the moment not only to celebrate but also to uplift others.

With gentle encouragement, he urged fellow SHS graduates who struggled to secure the grades they hoped for to keep believing, praying, and pushing forward.

Adding a personal touch, Dennis recommended Alpha Hour, the popular online prayer service led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, to students seeking strength and direction.

For him, Alpha Hour has been a spiritual home, one he hinted had played a role in nurturing his resilience.

"I want to take this opportunity to tell my dear 2025 WASSCE Candidates who couldn’t get their expected grades or who have a withheld paper to keep calm and, if possible, rewrite it because God’s time is the best. I waited for one year and saw what God has done. Pray( Alpha hour)."

WAEC updates nation on WASSCE 2025 results

This wave of celebrations comes shortly after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the 2025 WASSCE results.

National performance, however, painted a challenging picture when compared to the last four years.

WAEC’s provisional statistics showed that the 2025 batch recorded the lowest performance within the period in the four core subjects.

Released on Saturday, November 29, 2025, the data reflected the following:

English Language: 131,097 students (30.27%) failed, while 289,673 candidates (69%) passed.

Core Mathematics: 220,008 students (50.54%) did not meet the required grades, as 209,068 (48.73%) passed.

Integrated Science: 161,606 candidates (39.87%) fell below the pass mark; 220,806 (57.74%) earned A1–C6 grades.

Social Studies: 196,727 candidates (44%) failed, while 248,538 (55.82%) passed.

KNUST issues new admission directives to applicants

In the wake of these results, several tertiary institutions have begun updating the public on their admission processes.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), among others, has already outlined its guidelines as it prepares to welcome qualified applicants for the upcoming academic year.

This announcement follows the university's release on December 7, in which it announced the publication of the shortlist of applicants for the School of Medical Sciences and the School of Dentistry.

In all, a total of 1,005 applicants have been shortlisted and will be expected to take the Entrance Examination and Interviews for admission into the BSc programmes.

Ghanaians react to the poor performances recorded by the 2025 WASSCE candidates, despite some individual successes. Photo credit: @Ministry of Education/Facebook

KNUST cut-off points for admission into colleges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KNUST shared a post on the Facebook page of the Voice of KNUST announcing that the cut-off points for certain programmes, including BSc Computer Science (aggregate 07), BSc Actuarial Science (aggregate 10), and BSc Biological Science (aggregate 09), have been published.

Applicants desirous of gaining admission to study BSc Human Biology must obtain an aggregate of 06. For BSc Dental Surgery (Fee-Paying only), an aggregate of 06 is also required, whereas applicants for BSc Nursing must obtain an aggregate of 07.

For the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, applicants eager to study Law must obtain an aggregate of 06, while those who applied to study Business Administration (Accounting, Banking and Finance option) must obtain an aggregate of 07.

