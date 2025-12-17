UPSA Extends Deadline for Undergraduate and Diploma Applicants

Fresh guidance has been issued by UPSA for WASSCE certificate holders still planning to apply for admission

This update followed the university’s decision to adjust the application deadline for the current admission cycle

Meanwhile, applicants who missed earlier opportunities at UPSA or other institutions now have another chance to apply

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has issued a timely reminder to WASSCE certificate holders still hoping to secure admission.

UPSA extends the deadline for undergraduate and diploma program admissions. Image credit: UPSA

Source: UGC

With deadlines drawing closer across many institutions, the university’s latest update has brought renewed optimism to applicants yet to complete their forms.

Through an update shared by popular educational platform @Voice_Of_UPSA on X on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the university confirmed that its admission window remains open, offering applicants additional time to submit their details.

Earlier communication from the same platform on December 11, 2025, had indicated that the admission deadline was December 12, 2025.

However, the new update shifted expectations and opened doors once again for those who had missed the earlier date or were still weighing their options.

According to the statement, applications for admission into undergraduate and diploma programmes for the 2025/2026 academic year will now remain open until Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

“Application for admission to undergraduate and diploma programmes of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, for the 2025/2026 academic year is still open until Wednesday, 31st December, 2025,” the platform noted.

UPSA registration timeline adjusted for admitted applicants

In addition to the extended application window, UPSA also adjusted its registration schedule for admitted students.

Registration for all successful applicants has been rescheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and will close on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Importantly, the registration process for all WASSCE-admitted applicants will be conducted entirely online, easing the process for students across the country.

Applicants were also advised to carefully study the Guidelines for Fresh Students, which accompany their admission documents, to better understand registration procedures and academic expectations.

“All other timelines for the remaining academic activities remain unchanged,” the platform added in its update.

UPSA accepts applicants with D7

In a move that has encouraged many WASSCE candidates, the university reiterated its inclusive policy for applicants with lower grades.

The notice explained that holders of a D7 in any core subject still have an entry pathway, specifically through a two-year diploma programme.

UPSA reiterates its inclusive policy for applicants with lower grades amid ongoing admission. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

After completing the diploma, students may proceed to top-up and earn their degree from UPSA. The institution stated:

“Applicants who obtained a grade of D7 in any core subject should return to step 3 of their online application form to change the chosen degree programme to the desired diploma programme.”

This renewed reminder comes at a time when WAEC has released the 2025 WASSCE results, with several reports highlighting a nationwide drop in performance.

