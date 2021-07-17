Di Asa Season 5 has been launched Friday, July 16

The contestants are plus-size women representing all 16 regions of Ghana

Videos of the contestants displaying their dance moves at the launch have emerged

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The 5th edition of the Di Asa music reality show has been launched Friday, July 16, at the Dor Events Annex in Accra, as the plus-size contestants showcased their dance moves.

Participants of the Season five edition appeared on stage to thrill viewers and event attendees with some of the latest dance steps.

YEN.com.gh has sighted some videos of the women making frantic efforts to upstage their contenders on stage as the programme kicked off.

Di Asa: Heavy ladies shake bodies as they prove dance skills at launch of Season 5. Image: Atinka TV Ghana

Source: Facebook

Watch the videos below:

Di Asa is a dance reality television show organised by Atinka Media Village for plus-size women.

The programme is designed to entertain, empower, and project plus-size women in a fun-filled environment and entertain families.

The women are taught financial management skills and how to live a healthy lifestyle during the competition.

YEN.com.gh gathers that over 3000 plus-size women have competed in Di Asa since its inception in 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, has disclosed that she has removed all her 15 body piercings to avoid being judged by people when preaching the gospel of the Kingdom of God.

According to the RuffTown Record artiste, people are judgemental, and to avoid being asked why she's living a different life while undertaking her Kingdom assignment as a representative in the earth realm, she decided to take off the piercings.

The Uber Driver hitmaker had revealed that she has piercings on her nose, chin, ears, and naval.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen