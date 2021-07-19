The owner of NyoNyo Gh, Chichi Yakubu, was inspired to start her own restaurant after deciding to lose weight

She got the idea to meal-prep for others at a fee due to the fact that her friends were curious to know what she was doing to lose weight

Chichi believes that the success of her business is because every event whether small or big is taken seriously

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Chichi Yakubu is the owner of Nyo Nyo Gh, a fast-growing popular restaurant located in East Legon, American House with over 130,000 followers on Instagram.

In a Youtube video posted on her own channel, Chichi Yakubu, she shared the interesting story behind her successful food business.

The inspiration behind the business

This boss babe started by saying what inspired her to start her food business was her weight.

CEO of NyoNyo Gh with employees of the restaurant Photo credit: @chichi.yakubu, @nyonyogh

Source: Instagram

Battling with self-confidence as she stated in the video, she needed to lose some weight and that led to her meal-prepping.

Her friends began to notice her progress and the changes and inquired about what she was doing differently.

Making the move

Realising how meal-prepping was positively impacting her weight loss journey, she sent word out to her friends about her availability to meal-prep for them at a fee if they are interested.

Starting NyoNyo Gh didn't mean quitting her 8-5 job right away, she said.

Rather, she juggled between the two to be sure venturing into the food business would pay off and could sustain her livelihood.

She worked both jobs for one and a half years and was finally convinced NyoNyo Gh had become an actual business and she needed to employ more people.

NyoNyo Gh became a full catering business from that point with more meals including banku, jollof and the likes included in the menu and their services requested for various occasions.

Giving your best pays off

Miss Yakubu stated candidly that, the success of NyoNyo Gh was partly attributed to the fact that every event was seen as a big production and there was no event that was too small.

"Every event was taken seriously. We show up well-groomed up, well dressed up and we fit into the entire coordination of the event"

YEN.com.gh also reported earlier that, Derrick Yiiyi Annoh, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and business owner, is said to be the brain behind the popular snack brand, Sparkxx Foods & Beverages, a company that produces flavoured packaged chips.

Annoh's quest to leave a legacy and memorial in the sands of time stoked his passion to start his business from his mother's kitchen with a team of trusted friends.

Though he had mouthwatering offers after graduating with a degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana, he turned down the offers to start small in 2017, he said. And gradually made his way up to success.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen