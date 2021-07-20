Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that Ayisha Modi is warming the bed of a popular man of God

According to the TV personality, Ayisha does this to be able to pay her rent

Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar are currently trending on social media following their beef

Popular TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has spat venom on Ayisha Modi famed as She Loves Stonebwoy.

In a subtle reply to Ayisha following a video, Afia Schwar indicated that Ayisha Modi was warming the bed of a cheating pastor to be able to raise money for rent.

Afia Schwar continued that the said pastor's wife was withdrawing from the outspoken social media commentator because she was too loud.

In making more allegations, Afia Schwar said Ayisha Modi was well-known in Mile 7, a suburb of Accra and that she was owing a lot of people.

Schwar went on to allege that the said pastor whose wife Ayisha Modi was sleeping with was cheating with other women.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ayisha Modi minced no words when she called out Schwar in her own video.

Among many things, Modi described Schwar as a bad friend, blackmailer, and a beggar who uses her daughter, Pena, to go round to beg for money.

In a reply on Facebook, Afia Schwar has gone haywire raining plenty of insults on Ayisha Modi. According to Schwar, Modi tried to befriend her by buying a phone for her and gifting her daughter, Pena, GHC2000 on her birthday last year.

Speaking about pastors, YEN.com.gh reported that founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has reacted to backlash in the wake of his two failed football prophecies.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Badu Kobi who was preaching at what looked like a Sunday service, explained the reasons for the incident.

Before jumping to the explanation, however, the man of God said there was no prophet on earth who had all his prophecies correct.

