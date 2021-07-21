MIYA, an elegant young lady has posted pictures of herself with a new 2021 model of expensive Mercedes Benz, adding she got it herself

The Mercedes Benz GLA 450 car is priced at about $76,000 which is a whopping 453,802 Ghana Cedis

Some Twitter users have been doubting the authenticity of MIYA's post, asking her to share other pictures with the car

A beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as MIYA with the handle @youluvmm has caused an unbelievable stir on the social media platform after posting pictures of herself and a Mercedes Benz car.

In the caption of the pictures, MIYA indicated that she had just got herself the brand new 2021 model of the expensive Mercedes Benz GLA 450.

Checks conducted by YEN.com.gh reveals that the car is priced at about $76,000 which is a whopping is 453,802 Ghana Cedis.

See her post below:

At the time YEN.com.gh sighted the post, it had already gotten over 129k reactions with many people pouring out different views on the development

What netizens are saying

Below were some of the popular comments in the thread.

@Afrosheik said:

I didn't know buying a Benz that depreciates in value as soon as you drive it off the lot equates to success...This is the danger of social media most of us have our values in the wrong place...

@popcy_drey mentioned:

No to be a hater or anything, but by now she would’ve at least taken a couple more pictures of the car outside the dealership, unless she changed her mind about leasing it

@cjnwogbo indicated:

Kinda confused, why aren't you taking the pic outside the store or at home but inside the store where they usually put cars on display. We need answers

MIYA: Beautiful lady with Mercedes Benz Credit: @youluvmm

Source: Twitter

In an equally exciting report, car manufacturing company, Mercedes-Benz Ghana, has applauded the very first Ghanaian lady to purchase and use its AMG GLE 53 4M+ coupe 2021 model.

In a post made on the official Facebook handle of the firm, pictures of the lady were also attached to show the exact moment the beautiful and expensive car was handed over to her.

"Congratulations to you! First Lady in Ghana to drive the AMG GLE 53 4M+ coupe 2021 model. Work hard play hard- she Mercedes!!!" the caption read.

