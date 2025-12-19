Roman Fada disclosed that Daddy Lumba charged billions of cedis for a concert performance at the peak of his career

He emphasised that despite the high fees, Lumba's concerts were always in demand, reflecting his popularity

Fada warned against tarnishing Lumba's reputation, stating that the late singer's contributions to music remain timeless

Roman Fada, a Ghanaian radio personality and the late Daddy Lumba's manager, has made a startling claim about the performance fees of the highlife legend.

While speaking on Ezra FM's 'M'akosem' program, Roman Fada disclosed the huge sum of money his late boss charged for a single concert at the height of his career.

According to him, Daddy Lumba charged a staggering GH₵5 billion for a 30-minute appearance.

"When he performed at a show, he charged 5 billion for just 30 minutes. I can say it," Fada declared confidently.

The media personality argued that despite the hefty price tag, Lumba's concerts were always in high demand, showing how deeply connected his music was with his fans.

Speaking further, he also warned against attempts to tarnish the late musician's name, stating that Lumba's contributions are timeless, as his music continues to provide comfort to many.

In his words:

"The old man is no more, but no one should say things that are not true about him in his own home."

The funeral service of the late highlife singer was held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The legendary music icon passed away at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025 after a battle with illness.

Daddy Lumba's children pay tribute at funeral

In a similar story, Daddy Lumba's children honoured their late father with a heartfelt tribute to bid him farewell.

Speaking at the event, the music icon's first son, Calvin Kwadwo Fosu, detailed the memories he shared with his late father.

He also stated the values Daddy Lumba instilled in him and his siblings before his untimely passing.

The late singer's eldest daughter and second child, Denise Nana Ama Fosu, and Odo Broni's eldest son also shared emotional tributes to their late father.

Reactions to Roman Fada's comment on Lumba

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on Facebook. Some of the comments are below.

Afisulemana Dery questioned:

"So what did odo broni bring to that table at that age? Oh God, have mercy on us."

Gabriel Boadi highlighted:

"Five billion is like Bank manager two years salary. Big akwess said Lumba charged three billion just for a funeral."

Kwaku Appiah wrote:

"I loved the legend; nevertheless, a good name is better than riches."

Trinity Sika commented:

"Wo kwasia. Did you show respect to his immediate family? Odwan."

Roman Fada compares Daddy Lumba with legends

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Roman Fada equated the legacy of the late Ghanaian highlife icon, Daddy Lumba (Charles K. Fosu), to that of international legends.

In the now trending video, Roman Fada vowed that he had placed the late singer in the same standard as legends like Bob Marley and Michael Jackson.

