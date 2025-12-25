Mohamed Salah is set to face one of his toughest AFCON tests yet as Egypt take on South Africa in a Group B clash

South Africa are unbeaten against Egypt for nearly two decades, and a win could send Bafana Bafana into the AFCON knockout stage early

Egypt vs South Africa promises late drama after both sides secured narrow opening victories

Egypt and South Africa meet in Agadir on Friday, December 26, with Group B supremacy firmly on the line, following winning starts at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With both sides sitting level on points, this clash could go a long way toward deciding who tops the group and secures momentum heading into the knockout phase.

The Pharaohs were pushed to the limit in their opener against Zimbabwe, despite arriving as heavy favourites. Egypt fell behind early and struggled for rhythm until Omar Marmoush produced a moment of quality to restore parity.

As the match drifted toward a draw, captain Mohamed Salah once again proved decisive, firing home a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal all three points.

According to the BBC, that goal saw the Liverpool star make history as the first Egyptian to score at five different AFCON tournaments.

Head coach Hossam Hassan has admitted improvements are required, especially against a South African side Egypt have failed to beat since 2006.

Their most recent competitive meeting ended in disappointment for the North Africans, who were eliminated 1-0 by Bafana Bafana at AFCON 2019 on home soil.

On the flip side, South Africa also had to work hard for their opening victory. Oswin Appollis gave Hugo Broos’ men an early advantage against Angola, but the Palancas Negras hit back before halftime.

Patience eventually paid off as Burnley striker Lyle Foster struck late to clinch a crucial win. The goal marked a personal milestone, with Foster becoming only the second South African to score at AFCON while playing for a Premier League club, following the late Phil Masinga.

Broos, who denied Egypt continental glory with Cameroon in 2017, will hope to repeat history. His side could confirm qualification for the last 16 with another positive result.

Egypt are expected to retain Trezeguet despite a quiet opener, while all eyes will again be on Salah. Mohamed Hamdi remains a doubt after picking up a knock, potentially opening the door for Ahmed Fatouh.

South Africa, meanwhile, are likely to name an unchanged lineup, with Teboho Mokoena’s long-range shooting posing a key threat.

Egypt vs. South Africa: How to watch

The Egypt vs South Africa Group B showdown will be broadcast live across several territories.

According to EPSN, viewers in Ghana can watch the match on SuperSport, and South African followers can also catch the action on SABC 2, while fans in the United Kingdom can follow the action on Channel 4, which holds the tournament’s broadcast rights.

