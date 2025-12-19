A young Ghanaian woman sparked laughter with her unconventional Christmas date idea, suggesting couples visit a courthouse

The lady enthusiastically explained how the courtroom experience would be more fun than traditional romantic activities

The suggestion received mixed reactions online, with some finding it amusing, while others joked about the potential risks

A young Ghanaian woman has stirred hilarious reactions with her highly unconventional suggestions for a Christmas date.

A Ghanaian lady shares the weirdest date idea for couples during Christmas.

As Christmas approaches, many Ghanaian couples have swiped through the internet for a perfect place for a perfect date.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, an unnamed lady, while speaking from her car, excitedly shared her recommended date idea.

"Guys, I just got an amazing date idea," she said.

Instead of suggesting a romantic dinner or a festive movie, she said a trip to a local courthouse would provide the right romantic atmosphere.

She proposed that couples should go and sit in a courtroom and listen to people's cases. Her enthusiasm for the idea appeared hilarious and absurd to netizens. She stood by her words by explaining how fun it would be for the couples.

She humorously compared the real-life legal battles and human drama of a courtroom to watching movies.

"Charlie, it is fun o," she exclaimed.

The suggestion, while bizarre to many, has been met with amusement and curiosity online.

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's date suggestion

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Kotimposuro stated:

"Make suspect come point me say na me be accomplice?"

@CFCSang said:

"I think I might do this, but alone. Women are not good people."

@Iam_Monney commented:

"Until one day someone points you out as an accomplice. Hmm, you go dey explain taya."

Places to visit for christmas date

Ghana is a fantastic place to visit during Christmas. The nation offers a variety of destinations to experience its vibrant culture, beautiful landscape, and festive spirit.

Beaches: Relax on the beautiful beaches, such as the serene, secluded Kokrobite Beach or Elmina Beach, which are perfect for a romantic evening stroll. Kakum National Park: Experience an adventurous, breathtaking walk through the forest canopy. It’s an unforgettable experience for couples who love nature and adventure. Wli Waterfalls: This is the highest waterfall in Ghana, located in the beautiful Volta Region. A perfect spot for couples to hike and enjoy the serene atmosphere. Tarkwa Bay: Ideal for couples who want a mix of adventure and relaxation, Tarkwa Bay offers beautiful beaches with options for water sports like surfing.

John Dumelo poses with his wife, Gifty Dumelo, after his ministering vetting before he shared chicken with his constituents.

John Dumelo celebrates Christmas with constituents

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, had put smiles on his constituents' faces ahead of the Christmas celebration.

The outstanding politician and father of three shared goodies with all families in his constituency.

In a trending video, the award-winning actor was spotted in a black smock and denim jeans while distributing the well-fed fowls to his people.

