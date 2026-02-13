Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Yaytseslav, a supposed Russian man, has faced backlash for sharing videos of private moments with Ghanaian women online

Viral videos of his escapades have been deleted amid growing controversy and concerns over consent

However, Yaytseslav claims to have attracted Ghanaian women for as little as $20 in an alleged chat with friends

Yaytseslav, a.k.a. Vyacheslav Trahov, the supposed Russian man who recorded and shared videos of his private moments with Ghanaian women online, has allegedly bragged about his escapades.

In a chat, a screenshot of which has been published online, Yaytseslav described his experience with some of the women.

Yaytseslav, who claims to be Russian, has gone viral online after videos of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the videos showed him moving around Accra Mall, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

He would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses to share online without their permission.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

In many instances, he was able to convince the Ghanaian ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

After their escapades, he uploaded his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Excerpts of his videos appear on TikTok and YouTube, while the full content can be accessed on the private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

In one video, which has racked up over 1.6 million views on TikTok, a lady he met while shopping at the mall followed him home without him saying much.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was until vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

The Facebook video showing Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy is below:

Yaytselav deletes videos of Ghana escapades

Amid the backlash over his activities, Yaytseslav deleted videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women from his official TikTok account.

A quick search of his account showed only videos of his escapades outside Ghana present on his page.

He also made his TikTok account, which has over 114k followers, private from the public to make his content inaccessible amid the ongoing controversy.

Vyacheslav has also changed his TikTok username from “yaytseslav_official” to his first name and another surname to hide his identity from the public.

However, his Telegram account is still active, with many screenshots from the platform popping up online.

Alleged Yaytseslav chats leak online

In one of the alleged chats from his channel, which has been shared online, Yaytseslav responded to a follower's questions about how much money the ladies he had been with asked for.

According to him, he did not need much money to get with the ladies, as many of them did not ask him for anything. He added that even those he spent money on did not go beyond $20.

"$20 is enough. Not everyone asks for it," he responded.

A Ghanaian journalist, Ekow Annan, who shared the screenshot on his Facebook page, was left wondering after realising that $20 was only a little above GH₵ 200 at the current exchange rate.

Two ladies refuse Russian man Yaytseslav's advances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that not all the Ghanaian ladies Yaytseslav encountered gave in to his advances, like the two he met at the Accra Mall in another video that went viral on social media.

He complimented their looks and told them he was from Russia, but was interrupted by one of the women, indicating that her sister was married before he unsuccessfully attempted to give them his contact information.

