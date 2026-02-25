Kumwood actors Yaw Dabo and Oboy Siki, also known as Dada Santo, have reportedly settled their recent defamation suit out of court.

Yaw Dabo recently sued Oboy Siki after the latter made what he deemed as defamatory against his person.

The alleged derogatory remarks were made by Oboy Siki during an interview on Ghpage, where he questioned his colleagues' role in football management as well as his bedroom life, alleging that Yaw Dabo was battling infertility and could not give birth.

Yaw Dabo speaks after dragging Oboy Siki to court over defamation. Image credit:@Cash Media, @Yaw Dabo

The veteran actor claimed Yaw Dabo had also insulted President John Dramani Mahama.

Not pleased by the attack on his personality, Dabo filed the defamation suit against Oboy Siki, demanding GH₵1 million in damages.

On February 23, 2026, Dabo and Oboy Siki made their first appearance in court. A couple of videos that went viral saw the duo with some Kumawood stars, including Sumsum Ahuofe, at the High Court in Kumasi as the legal proceedings unfolded.

It later emerged that the court had adjourned for the parties to discuss a possible out-of-court settlement.

Less than 48 hours later, Dabo has agreed to withdraw the suit against Oboy Siki, after the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, intervened.

In a video that emerged after they met with Dr Amoakohene, the two explained that they were no longer going to pursue the court case.

Oboy Siki retracted his claims against Dabo and apologised unreservedly for any inconvenience caused him.

According to him, while he knows Dabo owns a football, which he often seeks his advice on and also has a girlfriend, he had never heard the diminutive actor speak against President Mahama before.

He explained that he only made those allegations

