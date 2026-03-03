A tragic head-on collision between two vehicles in the Ahafo Ano South district left 16 people dead

The March 3 road crash was between an ambulance and a Ford Transit bus travelling from Kumasi to Bechem

Witnesses who spoke to the media recounted a horrifying scene with vehicles mangled beyond recognition

At least 16 people are feared dead following a devastating head-on collision between an ambulance and a Ford Transit bus at Potrikrom in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.

The bus was travelling from Kumasi to Bechem when it collided head-on with the ambulance.

Adom News reported that the impact of the crash, reportedly caused by excessive speed, left both vehicles mangled beyond recognition.

The majority of passengers on board the Ford Transit are believed to have perished instantly due to the severity of the collision.

An eyewitness, Kwabena Stephen, described the scene as horrifying.

Other witnesses said the ambulance, believed to belong to St. Mary’s Catholic Hospital at Drobo, was overtaking another vehicle when the crash occurred.

