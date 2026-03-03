Ghanaian TikToker Ashante Queen alleged that Faustina Fosuh, younger sister of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba, had fallen ill after her brother's controversial funeral

Faustina had faced intense backlash during the family feud that erupted after Daddy Lumba's death on July 26, 2025, for reportedly not siding with her sister

Ashante Queen, a member of Team Legal Wives, claimed Faustina’s condition could be spiritual justice for allegedly betraying her family and urged her to seek help

Ghanaian TikToker and prominent member of Team Legal Wives, Ashante Queen, has sparked alarm online after sharing concerning news about Faustina Fosuh.

Team Legal Wives member Ashante Queen claims Faustina Fosuh has fallen ill in the weeks after her son's death.

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

He fell ill at his home in East Legon and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he passed away.

After his death, a legal battle broke out between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, and his family at large, with two main factions.

The late singer’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brempongmaa, sided with Akosua Serwaa, while the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, appeared to side with Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba’s younger sister, Faustina Fosuh, sided with Odo Broni and pushed for Abusuapanin, supporting their decision to hold an early funeral in December and celebrating after her side secured a court victory over the other faction.

Below is the TikTok video of Faustina Fosuh dancing with joy after her sister's side lost a court case.

Ashante Queen details Faustina Fosuh’s alleged illness

Following her decision to support Abusuapanin’s faction against her sister and Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Faustina Fosuh faced heavy social media backlash.

Tragically, weeks after the December 13 funeral, Faustina Fosuh lost her son.

Kofi Atakorah was reported to have passed away in Kumasi, in the early hours of Saturday, January 24, 2026.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Agblow1 on Tuesday, March 3, Ashante Queen alleged that Faustina Fosuh had fallen ill since her son’s death.

She claimed that the musician’s younger sister had been confined to her room and was not as active as she used to be.

Ashante Queen claimed Faustina Fosuh might be facing spiritual justice due to ‘betraying’ her family and called on her to seek help to lift whatever curse she might be facing.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Faustina Fosuh's alleged health issue

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reported health crisis being faced by Faustina Fosuh.

millifrim said:

"She hasn’t seen anything yet, koraaa, hmmm."

Afia wrote:

"Ohhhh, wishing her speedy recovery."

Hannah Konadu commented:

"She should speak the truth, and the truth shall set her free. No medicine can save her, it's only the truth."

Kwarteng said:

"🥰🥰🥰 Aww, nothing will happen to her in the name of Jesus."

Daddy Lumba's sister, Faustina Fosuh, curses whoever is behind her son, Kofi Atakorah's death.

Faustina Fosuh curses entity behind son's death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Faustina Fosuh cursed whatever entity might have caused her son's death in an emotional moment.

In a video, Daddy Lumba's younger sister was seen dressed in black, visibly shaken as she emotionally called for justice against whoever might have harmed her son.

