The highly anticipated Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg clash between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid has gained an unexpected twist

An internet-famous cat has tipped the Catalan giants to stage a stunning comeback against Los Rojiblancos

Trailing from the first leg, Barça must score at least four goals to stand any chance of reaching back-to-back Copa del Rey finals under Hansi Flick

FC Barcelona’s hopes of reaching the Copa del Rey final have received an unlikely boost from an internet sensation.

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle known for predicting football results, has tipped the Catalan giants to overturn their heavy deficit against Atletico Madrid and book a place in the showpiece.

Barca trail 4-0 from the first leg, a scoreline that would normally silence even the most optimistic supporter. Yet Nimbus believes otherwise.

Copa del Rey: Mystic Cat Backs Barcelona to Pull Off Miracle Against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona vs Atletco: Mysterious cat predicts outcome

In a video circulating on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the famous cat was presented with two bowls marked 'Barcelona' and 'Atletico'.

Nimbus approached cautiously, paused, glanced at both options, then finally began eating from the bowl labelled 'Barcelona'.

For followers of the four-legged pundit, that choice carried a clear message. Hansi Flick’s side would advance.

Watch the video:

Doubters may scoff, but the feline oracle’s record commands attention. Nimbus accurately predicted the Arsenal vs Chelsea derby and also impressed during the Africa Cup of Nations with a string of correct calls. Many supporters now treat its picks with surprising seriousness.

Can Barcelona stage a comeback vs Atletico?

As daunting as the task appears, Barcelona have authored dramatic European nights before.

The most famous example came against Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, when they erased a 4-0 first leg defeat by scoring six times at Camp Nou to move on. That memory still fuels belief in the city.

Copa del Rey: Mystic Cat Backs Barcelona to Pull Off Miracle Against Atletico Madrid.

This time, the challenge is Atletico Madrid, a rival that rarely concedes freely. The previous occasion Barcelona scored four or more against them dates back to the 2011/12 campaign. Replicating such firepower will demand courage and precision.

Recent performances at home offer encouragement. According to Flashscore, the Blaugrana are enjoying a 13-match winning run across all competitions on their own turf.

Each of their five home fixtures in 2026 has ended with a victory by at least three goals.

That pattern suggests the defending champions still possess the cutting edge required for another special night. Meanwhile, head coach Hansi Flick has not shied away from the magnitude of the mission.

"You always have to believe, of course. All the fans in the stadium will be supporting us. We have a good example against Dortmund [4-0 last year]. We need to score two goals in each half.

"We know it will be tough because the opponent is fantastic and really hurt us in the last match, but I think we can do it. The comeback against PSG in 2017? I don't think about the past or the future, only the present.

"We know the history, but our job is to get things right on Tuesday. I've never found myself in such a situation, but it doesn't scare me," admitted the German manager, as quoted by Foot Africa.

6 players to miss Barca vs Atletico match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that six players will miss Tuesday’s blockbuster at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have the bigger concern, with key names like Robert Lewandowski and Eric Garcia ruled out.

