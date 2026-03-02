A video from the lavish wedding ceremony of the Kumawood actress, Patricia Osei Boateng, surfaces amid her armed robbery probe

She was declared wanted after being linked to her late husband's alleged carjacking scheme, killing Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law

The footage has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share varied opinions

A video showing the expensive wedding of the Kumawood actress, Patricia Osei Boateng, has surfaced after she was declared wanted and subsequently arrested after being linked to a robbery with her late husband, resulting in the killing of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law.

Manhunt and arrest of Patricia Osei Boateng

A report shared by Crime Check TV Gh, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, indicated there was a manhunt for the movie star in connection with several robberies, after her husband, Eric Antwi Duku, the alleged leader of a syndicate, was killed in a gunfight.

Apparently, Duku was accused of killing the father-in-law of Sammy Gyamfi, who was confirmed dead on February 18, 2026.

Hours after the manhunt, a photo emerged on social media where the actress was seen in handcuffs at what was believed to be the police station. The image had a police officer standing next to Patricia.

According to a report by Gossips24 TV’s Clement Nana Asamoah, Patricia Osei Boateng reported herself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

He had previously shared that the actress and her lawyers had reached out to the authorities and were ready to submit her before them.

Lavish wedding of Patricia Osei Boateng

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media displayed short scenes from all activities of Patricia Osei Boateng's expensive wedding ceremony with Eric Duku.

In some beautiful scenes, the actress and her husband, alongside their bridesmaids and groomsmen, were seen preparing for the big day. The bride, who was in a white wedding gown, walked slowly with a man believed to be her father to the altar to meet her husband.

During the reception, the movie star changed into a peach coloured outfit, flaunting her beauty. The bride and the groom danced happily to make the ceremony a memorable one.

The video showed a joyous moment between the two lovebirds. The surfaced footage has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Reactions to Patricia Osei Boateng's wedding video

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the lavish wedding video of Patricia Osei Boateng.

Mensbeatz wrote:

“I tap into their blessings, company-limited people. Where are you now??? Every tap is a tap, so what are you waiting for? Come and tap into it.”

Gyamfi Osei wrote:

“Before you tap into someone's blessings, investigate the blessings before.”

Soch wrote:

“And to think that at the time someone was feeling jealous of her and, in fact, angrily envious of them.”

Father wrote:

“Our very own Mama Vida blessed the marriage; it could be that time he wasn’t a criminal by then. Because the woman of God could have seen it.”

Millicent wrote:

“Imagine someone getting pressured because of the lavish program. Now it turns out they are allegedly criminals.”

Patricia Osei Boateng shares hustle experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Patricia Osei Boateng speaking about how she made her money resurfaced.

She listed several businesses she was engaged in and said that while things were not easy, she continued to persist by the grace of God.

The throwback went viral, triggering a massive jab from social media users who believed the actress was deceiving Ghanaians.

