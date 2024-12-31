A Ghanaian boy has triggered reactions online after a video of him kneeling in front of an NPP billboard went viral

|The SHS graduate excelled in the 2024 WASSCE and decided to show appreciation to the outgoing NPP administration

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have commended the SHS graduate for his show of gratitude

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Social media has gone haywire over a video showing how a Ghanaian boy celebrated after checking his 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The video shared on TikTok captured the moment the SHS graduate was spotted kneeling in front of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign billboard.

SHS graduate kneels to show appreciation to Akufo-Addo after excelling in the 2024 WASSCE. Photo credit: @unruldynataly/TiikTok

Source: TikTok

The boy, who was accompanied by a friend, then brought out his WASSCE result slip from an envelope, stared at it momentarily, and bowed to the NPP campaign billboard, which had photos of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and parliament aspirant John Darko.

In the video's caption, he expressed delight over his WASSCE results and thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Adddo.

"Congratulations to myself. If you are grateful, your Lord will provide for you. Thank you, Nana Addo," his caption read.

The adorable video, at the time of writing the report, had raked in over 62,000 likes and 2,000 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Akufo-Addo

Netizens who thronged the post's comments section commended Akufo-Addo for implementing the Free SHS policy.

EgoReach commented:

"But guys, let's take politics aside. Nana Addo has helped us a lot."

Benjamin Gyan wrote:

"A poor boy like me was able to have 3As, 4Bs, and 1c. All praises to Nana Addo. Who am I to be able to go to SHS?"

AGUDIE 1 added:

"Posterity will be fair to you Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo the poor is grateful, the orphans are grateful."

UG shares update on admissions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana told prospective students to verify their application details.

This comes after the 2024 WASSCE results were released.

The university's Academic Affairs Directorate urged applicants to ensure that their details on the application portal are accurate.

.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh