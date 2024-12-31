TV and radio presenter Tima Kumkum shared the first photo of her newborn baby which she shares with her second husband, Dominic Duodu

She wrote an end-of-year message in the caption of the Instagram post as she reflected on the year

Many people congratulated her in the comment section, while others shared their views on her end-of-year message

Media personality Tima Kumkum shared the first photo of her adorable newborn baby, which she shared with her second husband, Dominic Duodu.

Tima Kumkum took her Instagram to share the first photo of her bundle of joy, which she had birthed in the US. The photo showed her holding the cute hand of her baby with her left hand while showing off her wedding ring.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs Duodu reflected on 2024 and noted that the year gave her the greatest gift from God, her newborn baby and that she could not thank Him enough.

She noted that the year also brought out some fake people around her, and she was able to fish them out; at the same time, it gave her some amazing humans to keep.

"In all I thank God for the lessons, to the brands I worked with @topchocogh @slim_nfitgh @kpcollectiongh @rosepetal233 @theglamour_haven @odelanayahairgallery @snashbeautycare @selfiestudiogh @bm_annex @belloglogh thank you for your continuous belief in my brand, may your businesses flourish more in 2025, to my online family, friends, and fans thank you all for the love thus far, finally to all my personal friends and family God bless you for the support."

In the same end-of-year message, Tima Kumkum offered a word of prayer for those who believed in God for a miracle to bring a child into their homes, noting that God would do that for them in the coming year.

"To everyone believing in God for the fruit of the womb may it be your portion in the coming year 2025."

Reactions to Tima Kumkum sharing her baby's photo

Below are the reactions of social media users regarding Tima Kumkum's Instagram post:

sistersandybiy3guy said:

"Amen to all prayers and wishes but ayam interested in the “fake people” nu. Hwan mo nunu? Roll call plss 🍿 🍿☹️🥹🥹😩."

karenkashkane said:

"😍😍😍 Amen and congratulations again."

afia_pinamang_ said:

"God has been good 🎉🎉🎉."

bm_annex said:

"We thank God ❤️ for the bundle of joy 😍😍🙌🙌."

odelanayahairgallery said:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍😍."

kesewaah134 said:

"Much Love Mama ❤️."

rozyhair_gh said:

"Congratulations Tima you are blessed 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Tima Kumkum's pregnancy photo shoot

YEN.com.gh reported that TV and radio host Tima Kumkum shared pregnancy photos and a video announcing the birth of her baby boy.

In a heartfelt message in the Instagram post's caption, she thanked Ghanaians for showing her and her family love.

Congratulatory messages filled the comment section, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked during pregnancy.

