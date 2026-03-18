Arsenal have pocketed a significant amount of prize money after eliminating Bayer Leverkusen to reach the Champions League last 8

UEFA offers substantial financial rewards to clubs at every single stage of the 2025/26 Champions League campaign

The Gunners are the biggest favourites to lift the UCL trophy this year, which will represent a groundbreaking feat for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have reportedly secured a significant financial boost after progressing past Bayer Leverkusen in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

The North London side drew 1-1 at the BayArena in the first leg on March 11, before dominating the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium with a 2-0 win on Tuesday, March 17, giving them a 3-1 aggregate success.

Arsenal has pocketed millions so far in the Champions League, with potential earnings set to rise. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

According to UEFA, next on the horizon for Mikel Arteta’s team is a quarter-final clash against Portuguese powerhouse Sporting CP, who staged a remarkable comeback to overturn a three-goal deficit against Bodo/Glimt, netting five goals in the return leg at the José Alvalade Stadium.

Even before their next encounter, Arsenal are already set to enjoy a substantial financial reward for their progress in Europe.

UEFA recently overhauled the revenue structure across its three club competitions, unveiling a new distribution system worth nearly £3 billion.

Of this, just over £2.1 billion, or 74.4 per cent of the total pool, will be allocated to clubs participating in the Champions League and the Super Cup.

Meanwhile, €490.7 million has been earmarked for the Europa League, and €247.5 million for the Conference League.

Mikel Arteta's side's Champions League performance on the pitch is paying off in the club's coffers. Image credit: Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

How much has Arsenal earned?

Arsenal has earned approximately £59.9 million from the group stage through to reaching the quarter-finals. By simply participating in the Champions League, Arsenal received £16.2 million from UEFA, according to Football London.

The governing body also grants £1.82 million for each group-stage victory, meaning the Gunners earned an extra £14.6 million after triumphing in all eight of their matches.

Additional payments of £239,000 per group-stage final position added another £8.6 million to their coffers.

Furthermore, clubs reaching the last 16 receive a top-eight bonus, giving Arsenal a further £9.6 million.

Before the knockout rounds even began, Arteta’s squad had already banked an impressive £48.9 million in prize money.

Advancing to the quarter-finals added £10.9 million, and reaching the semi-final and final could bring in additional payouts of £13 million and £16.1 million, respectively. The ultimate prize for lifting the Champions League trophy carries an extra £5.7 million.

This updated financial model demonstrates UEFA’s commitment to rewarding consistent performance, offering clubs substantial incentives at each stage of the competition.

For Arsenal, the combination of solid results on the pitch and the potential for further progression in the tournament represents a significant revenue opportunity, strengthening the club’s finances while keeping fans dreaming of European glory.

Who will win the 2025/26 Champions League?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the latest projections from the Opta Supercomputer, revealing Arsenal as the standout favourites to lift this year’s competition, with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid trailing closely behind.

The analysis positioned the North London side as the team to beat, while European heavyweights are expected to challenge fiercely, keeping fans on edge as the tournament approaches.

Source: YEN.com.gh