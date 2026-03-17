A cockpit video of the ill-fated 9G ADV aircraft surfaced online, showing its interior and aerial view while flying over Ghana

The footage, shared by Kofi TV, captured a calm and routine flight, offering a striking contrast to the tragic crash in Tema

The viral video has sparked emotional reactions as Ghanaians reflect on the aircraft’s final journey and the lives lost

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A video showing the interior of the ill-fated aircraft involved in the Tema crash has surfaced online, giving a chilling new angle to the tragic incident that has gripped the country.

Video from inside 9G ADV aircraft surfaces online showing a smooth flight over Ghana. Image credit: Kofi TV, Roberto Villia

Source: Facebook

The footage, shared by Kofi TV, captured moments from inside the Diamond aircraft with registration 9G ADV while it was still airborne.

The short clip showed the cockpit view and parts of the aircraft’s interior as it flew over parts of Ghana along its route.

Interior of the 9G ADV surfaced online

In the video, the aircraft appeared stable, with clear skies visible ahead.

The dashboard instruments and front view from the cockpit gave a calm and almost routine impression of the flight, making the eventual outcome even more heartbreaking.

The person recording seemed relaxed, documenting the journey as the plane cruised smoothly through the air.

Nothing in the footage suggested any immediate danger or distress, which has left many viewers questioning what might have gone wrong moments after.

The video has since gone viral across social media, with many Ghanaians reacting emotionally. Some described it as painful to watch, knowing that the same aircraft captured in a peaceful moment would later crash in Tema.

How the 9G ADV aircraft crashed

The aircraft, identified as a Diamond model with registration 9G ADV, went down on Monday afternoon, March 16, 2026, in Tema Community 1.

It reportedly crashed near a school park, claiming the lives of the two people on board.

While investigations are ongoing, aviation observers say such footage can sometimes help piece together the final moments before an accident.

However, this particular video appears to have been taken earlier in the flight, before any signs of trouble.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Authorities are yet to officially comment on the viral footage, but it has added a human layer to the tragedy, turning what was already a shocking incident into a deeply emotional story.

For many, the video is a reminder of how quickly things can change. What started as a normal flight, captured casually from inside the cockpit, ended in a devastating crash that has left the nation in mourning.

Eyewitness Nana Kwame recounts harrowing details of the sudden aircraft descent and the ensuing fire. Image credit: G24/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Eyewitness recounts how the aircraft crashed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Panic and fear gripped Tema residents as an eyewitness recounted the moment the aircraft suddenly went down, leaving the community shaken.

Emergency responders and locals worked swiftly to contain the scene and secure the area, ensuring safety and assisting with recovery efforts.

The incident follows a prophecy by Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, who had earlier shared a vision foretelling a plane crash, drawing attention online.

Source: YEN.com.gh