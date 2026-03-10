Ghanaian musician Showboy shared new updates about the status of his legal woes after an appearance at the Adentan Circuit Court on March 10, 2026

Earlier, the controversial showbiz personality looked to be in high spirits despite ongoing legal troubles, as he was seen arriving in handcuffs

The latest update in the court case involving Showboy stirred mixed reactions on social media amid his ongoing battle with Davido GH

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A new update has emerged in the legal case involving musician Showboy after his latest appearance before the Adentan Circuit Court.

Showboy speaks after appearing before the Adentan Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Image credit: @2hypeshowboy, @ghbrain

Source: Twitter

Officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed the home of the controversial showbiz personality, whose real name is Kwabena Safo Jnr.

The CID officers attempted to arrest Showboy in a chaotic encounter that was livestreamed on TikTok Live.

Showboy insisted that he would not leave with the officers without a warrant and also accused them of destroying certain items on his property.

The musician was eventually arrested and arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court on February 12, 2026, and charged with defamation and blackmail for actions allegedly taken against music executive, Davido GH.

Showboy smiles as he storms Adentan Court

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Showboy made another appearance before the Adentan Circuit Court.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Magikal GH, he arrived in a white and black striped shirt and black trousers with his hands in cuffs.

Despite his ongoing legal woes, Showboy appeared to be in good spirits as he was escorted to the courtroom by plainclothes officers.

The entertainer was heard cracking jokes with bloggers at the premises, displaying no apprehension at his impending legal battle.

Below is the Instagram video of Showboy at the Adentan Circuit Court.

Showboy denied bail, case transferred

After his appearance before the Adentan Circuit Court, Showboy shared an update on the current status of his case with bloggers before being transported away by officers.

He stated that the Adentan Circuit Court had transferred his case to the Accra High Court, stating that it had no jurisdiction over the matter.

Showboy also disclosed that the trial judge remanded him into custody and said he could apply for bail once he appeared before the High Court.

The Instagram video of Showboy speaking about the latest events in his case is below.

Reactions to Adentan Court transferring Showboy's case

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the Adentan Circuit Court transferring Showboy's case to the Accra High Court.

kutseku said:

"Please pray for this guy that the Lord will have mercy on his case."

TWO HEADS wrote:

"What did he even do to warrant all this?"

❤️.||.Akosuah Papabi.||👸🇬🇭 commented:

"It is his calmness for me, aww."

jaguar6jaguino said:

"This is unnecessary, a lot is happening in this country ooo."

Davido GH makes a rare appearance at the Adentan Circuit Court on February 12, 2026, for the resumption of his case with Showboy. Image credit: DavidoGH, GhOneTV, BongoIdeas

Source: Facebook

Davido GH storms court for Showboy case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Davido GH appeared in court amid his ongoing legal case against Showboy.

In a video, the prominent music executive was seen exiting the court after the hearing in the company of an individual believed to be his lawyer.

Source: YEN.com.gh