André Ayew’s potential return to the Black Stars has received strong backing from a prominent political figure

The lawmaker believes Ayew’s long service and unwavering commitment to the national side should not be overlooked

The 36-year-old recently ended his goal drought for NAC Breda in an entertaining draw against Feyenoord

Edem Agbana, Member of Parliament for Ketu North, has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to consider recalling Andre Ayew ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The lawmaker believes the experienced forward deserves a place in the squad as Ghana prepares for the global tournament.

His comments arrive at a time when conversations about Ayew’s potential return to the national side have gathered momentum.

Edem Agbana advocates for Andre Ayew's inclusion in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by David Ramos - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The 36-year-old attacker has not featured for the Black Stars in two years. His most recent appearance came when he was selected for international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda – a game he played 12 minutes in.

Since then, head coach Otto Addo has largely looked elsewhere, subtly suggesting that other players currently sit ahead of the former Olympique de Marseille captain in his plans.

However, the conversation has resurfaced following Ayew’s move to NAC Breda during the winter transfer window, with the MP for Ketu North, Edem Agbana, adding his two cents on the subject.

Edem Agbana advocates for Andre Ayew

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Agbana acknowledged that the final decision belongs to the head coach.

Still, he argued that loyalty and dedication to the national cause should carry weight when the squad is assembled.

"We need to reward sacrifice, hard work and loyalty. Andre Ayew has shown enormous commitment to the Black Stars, and I believe he should be included," Agbana said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

His argument comes on the heels of Ayew's debut goal for NAC Breda, a moment that many supporters interpret as proof he remains capable of contributing at the highest level despite questions surrounding his age.

Agbana also reflected on past decisions that left some players out of major tournaments.

He pointed to former winger Laryea Kingston, who missed both the 2006 World Cup and the 2010 World Cup despite playing an important role during qualification.

"One of my regrets is that Laryea Kingston did not get the chance to play. He fought hard during qualification and should have been included."

The MP further voiced concerns about footballers who initially decline invitations to represent Ghana but later seek opportunities with the national team.

Otto Addo insists Andre Ayew falls down the pecking order in his Black Stars selection. Photo by Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

Ayew's Black Stars chances at stake

Ayew remains Ghana’s most capped player with 120 appearances for the Black Stars, according to Transfermarkt.

Supporters who back his return believe that a wealth of experience could prove invaluable to a relatively young squad preparing for a demanding tournament.

Whether that argument influences the final squad selection remains uncertain with the World Cup just three months away.

In the interim, Otto Addo will soon provide clearer signals about the direction of his team and the future of Ayew in the upcoming friendlies against Austria and Germany, scheduled later this month.

