Veteran Hollywood actress Jennifer Runyon reportedly passed away from a serious health issue on Friday, March 6, 2026

The Ghostbusters movie star's family confirmed the news of her death on social media on Sunday, February 8, 2026

Jennifer Runyon's demise has evoked sad reactions from her loved ones and fans, who paid emotional tributes on social media

Veteran American actress Jennifer Runyon Corman, popularly known for her role in the 1984 Ghostbusters movie, has passed away.

Popular Ghostbusters actress Jennifer Runyon passes away at 65. Photo source: Jennifer Runyon Corman

According to TMZ, the late actress's family publicly announced the news of her demise on her official Facebook page on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

They wrote:

"This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away. It was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family."

What happened to actress Jennifer Runyon?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of Jennifer Runyon remain unknown, with her family failing to specify in their Facebook post.

However, some unconfirmed reports indicated the late movie actress had a long battle with some health issues.

The news of Jennifer's demise has evoked sadness among fans, who paid emotional tributes to the actress and sympathised with her family on social media.

In a Facebook post, the late actress's mother-in-law, Nan Corman, grieved over her demise with an emotional eulogy.

She spoke about Jennifer's marriage to her son, Todd and their two children, Wyatt and Bayley.

Nan also shared that the late Hollywood actress passed away following a six-month battle with cancer on Friday, March 6, 2026.

"If there was ever a perfect couple, it was my son Todd and Jennifer. Todd married Jennifer Runyon Corman 35 years ago and had two wonderful children, Wyatt and Bayley."

"Friday night, we lost Jenn to cancer...she fought it for six months and left all of us devastated. Life goes on, but Jenn will never be forgotten for being the perfect wife and daughter-in-law."

Who was the late actress Jennifer Runyon?

Jennifer Runyon was a veteran Hollywood actress, born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 1, 1960.

She was the daughter of radio announcer and disc jockey Jim Runyon and his wife, actress Jane Roberts.

She began her professional acting career in the 1980s and gained prominence in the 1984 film Ghostbusters alongside top veteran stars, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and many others.

In the film, she played the role of a student taking part in an ESP test administered by Bill Murray’s character Peter Venkman, who jokingly declared her to be psychic.

Aside from Ghostbusters, Jennifer appeared in other movies, including Charles in Charge, The Falcon and the Snowman, 18 Again! and Silent Night, Bloody Night 2: Revival.

Actress Jennifer Runyon's death stirs sad reactions

VeryRuthlesss commented:

"Jennifer Runyon was a genuine part of so many people's childhoods, and 65 is far too young. Rest in peace, to her. The Ghostbusters connection means she'll always have a place in pop culture history. Very terrible news."

Mayandeval said:

"So sad to hear about Jennifer Runyon’s passing. Her talent brought laughter and joy to audiences everywhere. She’ll always be remembered for her incredible work and the brightness she brought to the screen. Condolences to her loved ones."

Carey3060831622 wrote:

"Life is indeed short and fragile. Live happily and in peace with everyone. No one knows tomorrow."

