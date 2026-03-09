A Country has asked FIFA to postpone their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff due to the ongoing Middle East conflict

Visa problems, embassy closures and airspace restrictions have left players and coach Graham Arnold unable to travel for the scheduled match in Mexico

The federation also rejected a proposed 25-hour overland journey from Baghdad to Istanbul because the route passes through areas recently targeted by missile strikes

One nation’s hopes of reaching the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time in four decades have been thrown into serious doubt due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, with a formal request made to FIFA to postpone an upcoming playoff match.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has already faced several controversies.

These have included concerns related to actions by Donald Trump and reports of cartel-related violence in Mexico.

Now, the tournament faces further uncertainty due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Iran have already secured qualification for the tournament but are now viewed as unlikely participants following a series of attacks launched by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets.

Iran responded with retaliatory strikes in several Middle Eastern countries, escalating tensions across the region.

Amid the turmoil, Iraq national football team are now facing major uncertainty regarding their chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

FIFA asked to intervene

Iraq have appealed to FIFA to intervene and postpone their playoff match until a later date. The Middle Eastern side is currently scheduled to face either the Bolivia national football team or the Suriname national football team on March 31 in Mexico.

However, the team is struggling with major logistical challenges. Several players are unable to secure visas due to embassy closures, while the team’s head coach, Graham Arnold, is reportedly unable to leave the United Arab Emirates because of airspace restrictions.

In an official statement, the Iraqi Football Federation explained:

“Because of airspace closures, our head coach, Graham Arnold, is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates.

“In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several professional players, technical and medical staff members from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.”

Arnold, who took charge of Iraq in May 2025 after previously guiding the Australia national football team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has also called on FIFA to assist the team during this difficult period.

The 62-year-old disclosed via GB News that moving players out of Iraq has become extremely difficult and warned that it would be unacceptable for the team to compete without their strongest squad.

“Please help us with this game because right now we are struggling to get our players out of the country of Iraq.

“It wouldn't be our best team and we need our best team for the country's biggest game in 40 years. The Iraqi people are so passionate about the game that it is insane. The fact that they haven't qualified for 40 years is probably the main reason I took this job.”

Iraq reject alternative travel proposal

The Iraqi federation has confirmed it remains in constant communication with FIFA regarding arrangements for the national team’s participation. Officials say visas could still potentially be secured through the Mexican embassy in the UAE, with discussions ongoing.

FIFA had initially suggested an alternative travel route that would involve a demanding 25-hour journey through northern Iraq, with players travelling overland from Baghdad to Istanbul before continuing their trip.

However, Arnold rejected the proposal, explaining that the route would pass through areas that have recently been targeted by Iranian missile strikes, making the journey too dangerous for the team.

