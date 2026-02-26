WAEC releases provisional results for the 2025 WASSCE for Private Candidates amid examination malpractice investigations

Over 800 candidates' results were withheld due to suspected exam breaches like collusion and impersonation

Social Studies shows the highest pass rate, while Integrated Science reveals concerning performance among candidates

The West African Examinations Council has released the provisional results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates.

The council also withheld hundreds of results over suspected examination malpractice.

WAEC releases the provisional results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates. Credit: yourstockbank

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that the council the entire results of 348 candidates and subject results of 469 others pending investigations into alleged breaches of examination regulations.

The offences cited include collusion, impersonation, possession of foreign materials in examination halls and seeking external assistance.

The withheld results of candidates will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations into their cases

Per data from the council, 41,767 candidates sat for the examination.

The figure comprises 20,036 males and 24,501 females whole 2,422 registered candidates were absent.

The West African Examinations Council has indicated that the affected candidates may check the status of their results on the Council’s irregularities portal, where details of the alleged infractions and the required procedures have been outlined.

How did students perform in the Private WASSCE?

In the English Language, 67.43% of candidates obtained grades A1 to C6, while 11.04% recorded F9.

For Core Mathematics, 49.84% achieved passes, while 27.69% failed.

Integrated Science recorded comparatively weaker performance, with 35.00% obtaining passes and 32.00% failing.

Social Studies registered the strongest performance, as 81.21% of candidates secured grades A1 to C6, while 10.42% failed.

