The thoughtful act of three young men who successfully graduated from the university has gone viral online

It happened as they paid glowing tribute to their late friend, who could not graduate with them from the University of Ghana

Social media users who reacted to the post have shared their views, with many consoling the young men on their loss

Three young men sparked an emotional reaction among netizens with the way they announced they had successfully graduated from the University of Ghana.

This comes as they took to TikTok to share photos from their matriculation day, and a recent photo from their graduation day.

Fresh graduates of the University of Ghana pay tributes to late friend on the day of graduation. Photo credit: @goro_man21/TikTok

The first picture shared on the TikTok page of @goro_man21 showed four young men at their handsome best on their matriculation day after being welcomed and recognised into the University of Ghana as Level 100 students.

The second photo showed only three of the four men alongside a beautifully framed picture of the fourth member, identified as Kelvin, who had sadly passed away.

The gesture was to honour the memory of their late friend, who could not be there on their big day as they graduated from the university.

The caption of the post paid a glowing tribute to the young man, emphasising that although they started school together, their desire to graduate together could not materialise.

"We started as four in Level 100. Life happened. Today we graduate as three. But in our hearts, it will always be four. Forever embraced by the sea. Forever in our hearts. AKNY. Rest well, AK," the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 3,000 likes and 100 comments.

University of Ghana successfully holds congregation for 15,000 graduates. Photo credit: @University of Ghana/Facebook

The TikTok post of the UG graduates eulogising their late friend is below.

Netizens comfort grieving UG graduates

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the tribute by the friends. Whereas some congratulated them on the successful completion at the University of Ghana, others also mourned the passing of their late friend, who could not complete university.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"Awww this is truly thoughtful of you guys, to have remembered the one friend who began the academic journey with you as students of the University of Ghana but has passed and could not join you for the celebration. Wherever he is, he will be proud and you guys made him proud. Aww my eyes are teary, God be with you guys in your future endeavours."

Busy_traveller stated:

"Charlie I knew the guy, ma hood boy we grew up together, RIP bro."

Abenaaaaaaa indicated:

"He’s definitely proud of y’all wherever he is congratulations to you guys."

KO-BB-Y added:

"oh the second pic broke my smile."

gemaica|BBA added:

"Herh Obra…..hmm may his soul rest in peace."

Highest Hajj added:

"Herh, you guys just made me sad, may his soul rest in peace, congratulations to you guys too."

Amanor opined:

"Rest well Champ. Congratulations guys."

