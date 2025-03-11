Three Ghanaian artistes performed at the Ghana Independence concert held at Indigo O2 in London, UK

However, a Ghanaian lady in the UK who attended the show expressed dissatisfaction at the end of the concert

Several social media users agreed with the concerns she raised and asked Ghanaian artistes to work on such issues

A Ghanaian lady in the UK condemned some Ghanaian artistes who performed at the Indigo O2 for miming and not giving the audience a great show.

The unhappy lady also chastised the organisers for the late start to the show.

In a video on X, she indicated that Ghanaian artistes who travel abroad for music shows must learn to perform instead of miming or pointing the microphone to the audience to do the singing.

“I’m very tired of Ghanaian artistes coming overseas to do karaoke. I don’t understand why you would come, spend money, fly overseas, book a band, book photography all that stuff just to come and sing over your track.”

“Perform on the show because that is what you are paid to do…to be honest all three artistes were giving they didn’t rehearse and didn’t bother to do sound check,” she added.

Her reaction comes after R2bees, OliveTheBoy, and King Paluta, performed at the Ghana Independence concert at Indigo O2. She indicated that they paid for the tickets to watch a show and not to watch artistes mime.

“If you're coming overseas especially if you are coming to London and you are going to put on a show, put on a show. Perform, do choreography, practice. Don’t come on stage and think shouting up and down is doing anything because you are not.”

“Doors opened at 6:30 and as of 9 O’clock, the show had still not started. So now you only have two and a half hours to do three arts.

Netizens agree with O2 arena show attendee

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @OfficialBigkay on X. Read them below:

@bondzii said:

“I do agree with Her and goes to all Ghanaian artists or most.”

@seanelhadji wrote:

“What was she expecting from a £25 show by the way?🤣😁 Don't worry, Rema will be at the 02 Arena on June 8. Come watch a proper show and be entertained!”

@Bobbydegeneral said:

“Next time attend Stonebwoy’s show.”

@LuxzyAtBelton wrote:

“She's even lucky R2bees showed up.”

@YeeyoVinci said:

“I've been saying this for years. R2bees are the biggest offenders. I like their songs, but their onstage performances are something to be studied. Always disappointing!”

@Inkredible_B wrote:

“In the entire country we have only two live band performers Samini & Stonebwoy so if you go to any A—Z list Ghanaian artist concert just expect serious mimicking, running on the stage (cardio exercise) & “mi te ooo” x100.”

@ReyStyles95 wrote:

“Chale if people want to listen to your song, they will listen to it on Spotify oo. When most people in the diaspora pay for tickets, they don't expect u to mime to a song. They expect a live band performance. The reason why @Wiyaala will always be bigger than your favourite.”

@Legxoffical said:

“I understand where she’s coming from but it’s not every artist that can do live band or live performance. So is your duty as a music consumer to know the artist or the show you attend! This is very simple. Regarding lateness to shows, I really feel it needs to be worked on.”

Stonebwoy conquers O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire

Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy performed at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire on March 8, 2025.

The critically acclaimed concert was part of his Up and Running global album tour.

Notable people who joined him include his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla football stars Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku.

