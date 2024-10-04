A video of a young Ghanaian man sharing his experience as a national service personnel has gone viral online

He lamented being posted to a school to teach Kindergarten pupils, where he confessed teaching was tough

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on being posted to a school for your NSS

A young Ghanaian man has generated talking points after taking to social media to discuss the commencement of national service.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kennitoperfecto, the young man posted to a school and lamented about his national service as a teacher.

He opened up. He was assigned a kindergarten teacher because he could not teach at the junior high school level.

He added that teaching was not easy and confessed to struggling when he met his pupils for the first time.

He expressed optimism that he would deliver on the role assigned to him.

Ghanaians react to the man's NSS experience

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on working as national service personnel

Yhaw Breaktym commented:

"NSS i still don't understand how can you offer law in school and do your national service at coco-board why don't they put you at your field."

nessaasantewaa added:

"You and who started teaching? Masa stop lieing to the public."

BillionsMiniImportationBusines added:

"Since you’ve started borga continue."

bae1234 added;

"Teaching is not easy ooo dear for you to teach a kg learner to even write is a big wahala."

Lady celebrates over NSS posting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after posting for the 2024/2025 service year made public.

She beamed with smiles as she announced she had been posted to Odorgonno Senior High School for her one-year mandatory national service.

She wondered whether she would work as a teacher or an administrator during her service period.

