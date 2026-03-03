Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Hamamat Montia sparked backlash after telling IShowSpeed to “come back to Ghana” if he truly wants her number, insisting she is a busy businesswoman

IShowSpeed, born Darren Watkins Jr., previously said he regretted not taking her number after visiting her shea butter museum during his viral ‘Speed Does Africa’ tour

Social media users were divided, with some crediting the streamer for boosting awareness of Hamamat’s brand, while others criticised the interviewer and defended her confident response

Hamamat Montia sparked backlash on social media after speaking out once again about IShowSpeed’s regret for not taking her number.

Hamamat Montia Tells IShowSpeed to Return to Ghana If He Truly Wants Her Number, Sparks Backlash

Popular American content creator, Darren Watkins Jnr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, grabbed global attention with his first-ever visit to the African continent in December 2025 and January 2026.

The ‘Speed Does Africa’ tour saw the popular online personality visit multiple African countries and livestream events to his 50million plus subscribers on YouTube.

IShowSpeed visited Ghana on January 26, 2026, where he held a five-hour stream and visited multiple iconic locations.

As part of the tour, he also visited countries including Senegal, Eswatini, Zambia, Benin, Angola, Namibia, and South Africa.

IShowSpeed speaks about Hamamat Montia

During his time in Ghana, IShowSpeed visited beauty model Hamamat Montia’s shea butter museum in Accra.

He was massaged by the former Miss Malaika winner and her team of masseuses in a moment that went viral.

After he departed from Ghana, IShowSpeed publicly stated that he regretted not taking Hamamat Montia’s number.

“My favourite segment of the tour was the Shea Butter museum. Just imagine getting oiled up with shea butter by 20 beautiful queens from Ghana. I kind of regret not getting her number, I would say, in that moment. She was so beautiful, now that I think about it,” he said.

The TikTok video of IShowSpeed speaking is below.

Hamamat Montia responds to IShowSpeed

After IShowSpeed’s comments went viral, Hamamt Montia responded in a post shared to TikTok.

The video showed her stirring a bowl of shea butter with a caption addressed to the American streamer, telling him he already ‘knows what to do’.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, March 3, Hamamat sent another response to IShowSpeed.

"I'm a busy woman, you know, and so sometimes it's tough. People want my number, but it's hard for them to get me. I'm a business woman, you know, so sometimes it's tough. It's easy for them to get my number," she said.

Hamamat added that if IShowSpeed truly wanted her number then he should return to Ghana.

"If he wants my number he should come back because we love him in this country, we've given him a name, this is his home, so if Speed really wants my number, I mean, he knows the way to Ghana," she added.

The Instagram video of Hamamat Montia speaking is below.

Reactions to Hamamat Montia’s IShowSpeed message

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Hamamat Montia reacting to IShowSpeed.

nicola.bleu said:

"Without him, would you be busy?"

eddy_tay5 wrote:

"How can she say this?😂. I thought Speed made this Shea butter museum thing popular? As a Ghanaian, I didn’t even know anything about it till Speed. Hmm."

iam_carl_ said:

"The question wasn’t necessary, and moreover, Speed didn’t ask for her number on the spot. The interviewer wasn't professional."

