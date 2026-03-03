A Ghanaian man has urged security service applicants to stay confident and hopeful as they await the results of the recently completed aptitude test

The encouragement comes as the government officially concludes the mop-up test exercise, which wrapped up on March 2, 2026, giving applicants a final chance

Some Degree and HND holders have taken to social media to voice concerns over the types of questions encountered during the aptitude test

A Ghanaian man has shared encouraging words for applicants of the four Ghana security services following the conclusion of the aptitude test.

In a TikTok video, he acknowledged the tense atmosphere among candidates who had applied and completed their tests.

He urged them to remain confident in their abilities, highlighting the government’s promise to streamline the recruitment process this year to accommodate more qualified individuals.

“It looks like many of you are tense. Be patient and have confidence,” he said.

He further advised candidates to prepare financially for medical requirements while expressing certainty that those who are shortlisted will succeed.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Interior Ministry closes aptitude test mop-up exercise

The Government has officially concluded the mop-up exercise, which provided a second chance for applicants who experienced technical challenges during the initial test.

This opportunity allowed candidates across all categories, including Category A (NVTA and JHS holders), Category B (Degree and HND holders), and Category C (WASSCE certificate holders), to rewrite the aptitude test.

The exercise promoted fairness and inclusivity, providing every eligible applicant a chance to earn a place in the Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, Immigration Service, and Prison Service.

Anxiety rises as applicants await test results

YEN.com.gh has compiled a collection of interesting comments from applicants for the Ghana Security Services.

The feedback captures the anxiety and anticipation as candidates await their test results, with tensions circulating widely online. Below are some of the most notable reactions.

JUNINIOR PEDRI 99🥰🥰 wrote:

"I will pass it in the name of ALLAH, amen 🥰🥰🙏🙏🤲."

🎀Akosuah🎀 commented:

"Is not easy buh we are in our uniform already."

🦋🦋Mummy’s best 🦋 ❤️‍🩹💕

"Yes am afraid too, but God will lead us through everything, Amen."

LOST SOUL prayed:

"Inshallah am going to training this year🙏."

Ivy harbinger 45 shared:

"The result will likely drop today evening 😏."

A D 🦋_ DZIFA❤️ wrote:

"For the past week, my heart has been beating rough 😔."

Cref wrote:

"Life is simple... if you get disqualified, it doesn't mean you have failed in life... move on ."

UmmahVision 🌙 shared:

"May we be part of the successful people tomorrow."

Ascona ba Spartan commented:

"Charlie, the exam was too difficult ahhh yy."

Mandylove036🎀 wrote:

"God will see us through 🙏🏽."

Lucky’s fashion👗🧢 added:

"I wish the time would go fast today for me to see my results tomorrow 😢😢😅."

user57829617543 wrote:

"God bless u for ur word's of encouragement 🙏🙏."

BLESSING PAGE❤️🔥🙏❤️ added:

"All shall be well 🙏🙏."

Ritz💥 added:

"3fa na afa,anfa nsoa still we move 🥺🥺🥺."

ohenewaa wrote:

"It has even giving me BP l swear, Kelly."

Aptitude test taker shares experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that concerns are mounting among Category B applicants (degree and HND holders) of the Internal Security Service following reactions to their recent aptitude test experience.

Conversations circulating online paint a vivid picture of anxiety, pressure, and emotional strain, as several candidates recounted how the assessment unfolded.

In a TikTok video, a popular Ghanaian National Fire Service officer, @ekow_kakra, relayed comments submitted by individuals who had already sat for the examination.

