Dr Stephen Amoah has criticised former Adansi-Asokwa MP KT Hammond for questioning Kennedy Agyapong’s source of wealth during a live interview

KT Hammond sent a text to UTV raising concerns, which triggered a sharp response from the Nhyiaeso MP, who labelled the comment as unfair

Amoah defended Kennedy Agyapong’s financial credibility, citing his long-term support for the NPP and rise from humble beginnings

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has slammed the former MP for Adansi-Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond (KT Hammond), for questioning the source of wealth of Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While Dr Amoah was on UTV Ghana granting an interview, KT Hammond sent a text message to the show, raising concerns about Kennedy Agyapong’s source of wealth.

Dr Stephen Amoah clashes with KT Hammond as the NPP flagbearer race heats up. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The text message, read live on television, sparked a sharp rebuttal from the Nhyiaeso MP, who described KT Hammond’s comment as inappropriate and unfair.

Dr Amoah, affectionately known as Sticka, explained that given KT Hammond’s long-standing relationship with Kennedy Agyapong, a six-term MP representing Assin Central, the comment about his source of wealth was misguided.

Sticka, who served as a Deputy Finance Minister under former President Akufo-Addo, further accused the former MP of engaging in what he called “hate speech.”

“Respectfully, KT Hammond, this is hate speech. How can you say someone should come and answer questions about how Kennedy Agyapong made his money?” he said.

The MP for Nhyiaeso further stated that if KT Hammond, who also served as Minister for Trade and Industry under Akufo-Addo, had any issue with Kennedy Agyapong’s wealth, he should not have raised it in public.

“He has been a friend to Kennedy Agyapong. If Kennedy had stolen money before and KT Hammond had been a minister and a leader in the NPP, why did he sit down and not ensure that Kennedy was arrested?” he added.

Sticka Defends Kennedy Agyapong’s Source of Wealth

Sticka mounted a strong defence for Kennedy Agyapong’s financial credibility, insisting that the NPP flagbearer hopeful rose from a humble background to become a successful businessman and politician.

He added that Kennedy Agyapong has consistently supported the NPP financially, contributing significantly to the growth of the party.

Both Dr Amoah and KT Hammond appear to be promoting different candidates in the party’s internal race. While Dr Amoah supports Kennedy Agyapong, KT Hammond is a key figure in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.

The NPP flagbearer primaries are scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, and five aspirants are expected to contest for the party’s leadership position.

Dr Bryan Acheampong urges Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to withdraw from the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Bawumia urged to withdraw from flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bryan Acheampong, a presidential aspirant of the NPP, had urged fellow hopeful Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to withdraw from the flagbearer race.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, he warned that Bawumia's leadership could derail the NPP's chances in the 2028 general elections.

He added that there are divisions within the party, particularly between supporters of Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, which could harm the NPP's prospects in 2028.

Source: YEN.com.gh