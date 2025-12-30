American superstar Beyoncé has become the fifth musician to achieve billionaire status, according to Forbes

Her Renaissance World Tour, which reportedly generated nearly $600 million and other ventures propelled her

Shatta Wale's fans have reacted enthusiastically to Beyoncé's milestone, celebrating their musical connection

American singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has achieved billionaire status, the latest Forbes ranking has announced.

The announcement makes her only the fifth musician in history to reach the milestone, joining an elite group that includes her husband Jay-Z, pop star Taylor Swift, rock veteran Bruce Springsteen, and singer-entrepreneur Rihanna.

Beyoncé becomes the fifth musician ever to be declared a billionaire by Forbes. Photo source: @beyonce, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

According to Forbes, Beyoncé's rise to billionaire status follows several exceptionally profitable years that fundamentally reshaped her standing in the global music industry.

A BBC report indicated that the 44-year-old's 2023 Renaissance World Tour generated nearly $600 million in revenue, ranking among the highest-grossing tours of all time. Rather than resting on that success, Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter in 2024, a country-influenced album that earned her a Grammy Award.

In 2025, she returned to touring with what Forbes characterised as the year's highest-grossing concert series worldwide.

Combined with income from her music catalogue and various business agreements, the publication estimated Beyoncé earned approximately $148 million in 2025 before taxes, placing her as the third-highest-paid musician globally in the year.

While Beyoncé has diversified her portfolio with ventures including a haircare line, whiskey brand, and fashion enterprise, Forbes emphasised that music remains the primary source of her wealth. Her strategic decision to retain control over her master recordings and publishing rights has proven financially transformative.

See Forbes' Instagram announcement of Beyoncé's milestone:

Shatta Wale's fans hail Beyoncé's billionaire status

The news of Beyoncé's billionaire status has sparked interest among Shatta Wale's fans in Ghana. Pointing to Wale's 2019 feature on Already song on the American music icon's Lion King: The Gift album, the Ghanaian superstar's fans have been boasting online. Shatta Wale has been referring to Beyoncé as his godmother since their song was released.

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé during their music video shoot for the Already song in 2020. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

While some of the Shatta Wale fans sought to troll Stonebwoy with the feature with Beyonce, his fans did not take it lying down. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

Ruth Dzissah said:

"Forbes has officially declared Beyoncé a billionaire. Congratulations to @shattawalegh's godmother!! You got a song plus a billionaire?"

Amarfio Amartey said:

"Can someone please show this to Stone and his fans?"

Ganyobi Akormoi said:

"Shatta Wale bloggers and their village life are just like their leader. Wizkid, who won a Grammy with Beyoncé, sef doesn’t hype that feature."

Dentaa talks about Shatta Wale, Beyoncé song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dentaa Amoateng had described Shatta Wale's feature on Beyoncé's song as Ghana's biggest shot at a Grammy award.

Dentaa, a consultant for the Grammy Recording Academy, acknowledged that despite Already's inability to win, Ghana still has a vast pool of talent capable of earning Grammy recognition.

She named Rocky Dawuni, Samini, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and Stonebwoy as some of the artistes with the potential to win.

Source: YEN.com.gh