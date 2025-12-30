Ebo Noah has reportedly been declared wanted by the Elmina police following his failed prophecy about the world coming to an end

Reports indicate that the police have embarked on a mission to arrest the self-styled prophet after his prophecy brought a Liberian citizen to Ghana

The report about the Elmina police's manhunt for Ebo Noah has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The Elmina Police have reportedly declared self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah wanted after his doom prophecy about a great flood failed to materialise as predicted on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Elmina police reportedly declares Ebo Noah wanted over his failed prophecy. Photo source: @ebonoah

Source: UGC

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and worldwide a few months ago after videos of him building multiple structures, which appeared to be several arks in Elmina, surfaced on social media.

The young man, whom many people have accused of being a content creator, claimed to have received a divine message from God to build an ark to save people from the destruction of the world.

Ebo Noah prophesied that a catastrophic flood would destroy the earth on Thursday, December 25, 2025 and that his ark would keep humanity safe from the disaster.

In anticipation, he invited any individual who believed in his prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet claimed that his prophesied flood would no longer happen. He explained that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

The X video of Ebo Noah calling off the ark gathering is below:

Ebo Noah reportedly declared wanted by police

According to reports from MyNews GH, the Elmina police declared Ebo Noah wanted after a Liberian national allegedly travelled to Ghana because of his doom prophecy.

Reports indicated that the Elmina District Commander, Chief Superintendent Abraham Bansah, had previously tasked some of his personnel on December 18, 2025 to search for and arrest the self-proclaimed prophet for interrogation.

However, the police officers' mission failed after he eluded capture, with his actual whereabouts undetermined. His parents and neighbours were also reportedly interrogated over his whereabouts.

Following their first unsuccessful attempt, the police reportedly launched a new manhunt for Ebo after a radio presenter with Benya FM, identified as Sofo Blessing, visited their station with the Liberian citizen named Paul Telly Jalloh on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Ebo Noah dismisses claims that he took money from people to acquire his 2025 Mercedes-Benz, worth $89,000. Image credit: ebonoah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Telly was escorted to the Elmina District Police Headquarters after travelling from Liberia to join the self-proclaimed prophet's ark and avoid the doomsday incident.

According to the police, Jalloh reported that he travelled to Elmina after reading about Ebo Noah's flood prophecy and the ark on social media and international media outlets.

He has reportedly been placed in police custody, with immigration officers making final arrangements to repatriate him to Liberia.

Local residents who know Ebo Noah also reportedly informed the police that he was a native of Elmina but disputed claims that he is a prophet or that he owned an ark.

The Facebook post of the Elmina police reportedly declaring Ebo Noah wanted is below:

Reactions to police declaring Ebo Noah wanted

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hajiaofficial commented:

"Apuuu 😂😂😂😂😂. Eno go go anywhere."

Bikana Shop Ghana wrote:

"Eii ay3 k3se 😂😂😂."

Hannah Oduro said:

"The man no read his bible."

Ebo hangs out with Sarkodie at Rapperholic

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo and Sarkodie hung out after the 2025 edition of the Rapperholic concert at the Grand Arena in Accra on December 25, 2025.

In a video, the self-proclaimed prophet was spotted conversing with the rapper as they happily walked together backstage following the end of the event.

Ebo Noah and Sarkodie's public appearance triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh