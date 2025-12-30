Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah praised the Mahama administration, citing economic stability as evidence of divine blessings

He said the cedi strengthened greatly against the dollar, reflecting improved economic performance

The pastor attributed the progress to good leadership, prayer, and governance under President Mahama and his vice president

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, has stirred reactions after applauding the John Dramani Mahama administration.

Rev Owusu Bempah praises President John Mahama for the continuous economic growth and prosperity. Photo credit: Owusu isaac. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The man of God recently shared how the present economic stability is evidence of God's blessings on the nation through President John Mahama.

He made such a statement during the church's 2025 Christmas celebration. According to him, the man of God, the Mahama-led government has improved the cedi's performance against the dollar.

At the time of filing this report, the Ghanaian cedi had strengthened against the US dollar to GH₵10.50 to a dollar.

Isaac Owusu also commented on how easily many citizens celebrated the festive season. According to him, such a positive report on President Mahama's term in office indicates that the economy is noticeably improving.

He noted that many Ghanaians were able to enjoy their holidays more than in previous years, under the previous administration.

In his words:

"Look at the blessing of God upon Ghana. Whether you want it or not, this good things are evidence. See how strong the cedi is performing now against the dollar this season. You people have really enjoyed this year's Christmas."

He also attributed the development to good leadership, saying President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang believe in divine guidance and regularly pray for the nation.

He said:

"The president and his vice president can pray for over two hours for Ghana. The president believes in dignity, and the way I see it, Ghana is going to get better."

Watch the video shared on X below:

Reactions to Isaac Owusu's comment on Mahama

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@alexuah said:

"This is not a rocket science. It is good leadership and proper economic management!"

@LailaisBlunt commented:

"I don’t book people like him, barely some months to election he was bashing the same people he’s praising now. Fear men."

Source: YEN.com.gh