A Ghanaian man has got many talking with his message to the US Embassy in Accra

This comes after he took issue with the processes involved in denying an applicant a US visa

Netizens who reacted to the post have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the man

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A young Ghanaian man has set social media ablaze with his commentary about the US Embassy.

In a post on March 11, 2026, the Facebook user raised issues about fairness in the visa issuance process.

A Ghanaian man who has been denied a visa after sends a message to the US embassy. Photo credit: asiandelight, Petri Oeschger/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He alleged that the US Embassy issues the same sheet whenever a visa is denied, with the same explanation, regardless of visa type:

"Dear U.S. Embassy Ghana. This paper you people give out after denying someone a visa is always the same. Whether the person applied for a student visa, tourist visa, or visiting visa, once you deny them, you hand them this same sheet with the same general explanation. How is that fair? Someone applies to study … same paper. Someone applies to tour … same paper. Someone applies to visit family … still the same paper. So are you saying everybody made the same mistake? People spend a lot of money, time, and energy applying for these visas. The least you can do is tell them the specific reason their visa was denied, not just giving everybody the same standard paper like copy and paste."

He then shared a sheet of a visa applicant who was recently refused a US visa but alleged that the date on the sheet was from years ago.

A Ghanaian man shares frustration after being denied a US visa due to a comment made during his interview. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He then shared a sheet of a visa applicant who was recently refused a US visa but alleged that the date on the sheet was from years ago.

He also appealed to the US Embassy to be transparent and thorough enough to clearly state the actual reason why each candidate is denied a visa:

"Transparency matters. If someone is denied, let them know the exact reason so they can understand and possibly do better next time. This ‘one paper fits all’ approach is not helpful at all. This sheet right here was given to someone who was denied a few minutes ago, but see the date on the sheet," the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 100 likes.

Below is the Facebook post:

Reactions to Ghanaian man refused US visa

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the matter:

Eric Acheampong commented:

"I don't see anything wrong with this letter. Read to understand, not with emotions. They denied him or her because they realized he had no intentions to return to his or her home country, whether it was a student visa or any other visa. The consular realized he had no intentions to return."

Tracey Khatenje Epse Behibro opined:

"They gave me this paper in 2014 (I was 22) and I guess they were right at that time because my mother was in the U.S. and I didn’t have siblings. But 10 years later I have a job, husband, child, and it was the same paper… so my ties were not good enough for them?"

Nana Amma Asantewaa opined:

"I really agree with you. When you are refused, it's given to you over and over again! There should be specifics!"

Man denied US visa cries out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian student was left heartbroken in his quest to study in the US after being denied a visa.

A video captured him looking distraught as he announced that his application was denied.

Source: YEN.com.gh