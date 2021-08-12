Senior High Schools across the country have for some years now put in extra effort to make their entrances look as beautiful as they can.

Aside the school management and authorities trying as much as possible to spec their entrances, old student associations and particular year groups have also taken it upon themselves to give back to the schools that they attended.

YEN.com.gh has however compiled some 10 senior high schools across the country with very beautiful and captivating entrances.

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

St Thomas Aquinas School

The school located at Cantonments in Accra has one of the beautiful and captivating entrances. With the blue and yellow colours, it definitely make the entrance look beautiful.

2. Koforidua Sectech

There is something quite interesting about the SECTECH entrance. with the SECTECH inscribed arch sitting on the school, crest, it sure makes the entrance outstanding from the others.

3. PERSCO

St Peter's Senior High School

The St Peter's Senior High School located at Nkwatia Kwahu has such a beautiful detailed architectural work at its entrance. Aside from the beautiful gate, There are Royal palm trees at both sides of the street from the gate which makes it look quite graceful

4. MFANTSIPIM SCHOOL

The School, popularly known as KwaBotwe's entrance is quiet popular for its unique red and black colors similar to its school colors. The school which happens to be in the heart of the Cape Coast township has such an outstanding entrance.

5. Accra Aca

Accra Academy

The Accra Academy located at Kaneshie in Accra also has a beautiful entrance which has the shape of the London bridge. The blue and cream color cleary represents the school's colors

6. PRESEC LEGON

Presbyterian Boys School

PRESEC Legon in Accra has one of the most beautiful entrances among the schools in the Greater Accra Region. The red, blue and white together with the badge of the Presbyterian church nicely represented at the entrance of the school gives it an even better look and ambiance at night.

7. Adisadel College

Adisadel College

The Zebra boys have such an amazing entrance to the school established in 1910. The simple architectural design, coupled with its black and white color is something to die for,

8. Ghana National College

Ghana National College

The Ghana National College in the Central region established in 1948 has a beautiful entrance with the school's colors being well represented at the entrance. A lot of work definitely got into this entrance

9. Mawuli School

MAWULI SCHOOL

Mawuli School in Ho clearly has the most beautiful entrance to its institution amongst the schools in the Volta Region.

10. Mfantsiman Girls

Mfantsiman Girls

The Mfantsiman School in the Central Region tops all the schools with the most beautiful entrances in the Central region, The entrance which has two shades of purples, gray and white beautiful designed at its entrance will help anyone appreciate arts well. Syte's entrance is incredibly beautiful.

