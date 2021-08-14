Veteran rap musician Busta Rhymes is excited about working with Davido years after jumping on the remix of Fall

The top US rapper recently took to his Instagram page with a video filmed during a recording session with the Nigerian superstar

Fans, industry colleagues flooded the comment section and expressed anticipation for what the two are working on

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It is indeed a beautiful time for afrobeats as Nigerian superstars continue to take giant strides in spreading their music across the world.

Just recently, veteran American rap musician, Busta Rymes, left many pleasantly surprised after taking to his Instagram page with a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Nigeria’s Davido.

American rapper Busta Rhymes and Davido link up in the studio. Photo: @bustarhymes

Source: UGC

From indications, the rapper has finally gotten a chance to work with the Assurance crooner years after jumping on the remix of his Fall song.

The video captured an excited Davido wrapping his arm around Busta Rhymes as they worked in a music recording studio.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Davido also pointed out that it’s always a blessing to get to work with international superstars from the other side of the world.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users anticipate collaboration between Davido, Busta Rhymes

Many didn’t see the collaboration between the two coming and it got them flooding the comment section to express their anticipation for the project the superstars are working on.

Read comments sighted below:

officiallipgame said:

"YESSSSS OOOH I'M EXCITED TO HEAR THIS COOKUP @bustarhymes "

illblissgoretti said:

"OBO × Busta!!! Sheeeeeee."

toks_media said:

"Only one baddest x Busta rhymes."

ruffmanstreetmonk said:

"Pull-up ....best of both world."

king_white00 said:

"Nobody is playing anymore."

iamklarge said:

"Holly Shxxxttttt!!! Now I can't wait for this one."

Justin Bieber shoots video for his verse on Wizkid's Essence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that US singer Justin Bieber went all out to show support for Nigeria’s Wizkid after jumping on the Essence remix.

Hours after get fans excited by posting a teaser on his IG page, the singer returned with a video specially shot for his verse on the MIL single.

Justin’s show of support elicited different reactions from Nigerians with Wizkid’s fans flooding his comment section.

Source: Yen Ghana