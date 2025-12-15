The final resting place for Deaconess Hannah Opoku, the late mother of the veteran gospel musician Mama Esther, has surfaced on social media, days after her burial in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Mama Esther: Resting Place of Gospel Musician's Late Mother Surfaces Online

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the funeral service for the late Deaconess Hannah was held in Kumasi. She passed away at the age of 109.

The announcement of the late Mama Esther's mother was made by the gospel singer on September 15, 2025.

Friends and loved ones were present at Deaconess Hannah's funeral to bid farewell to her and commiserate with her daughter and the rest of her grieving family.

Mama Esther's mother's resting place surfaces

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, December 15, 2025, members of the late Deaconess Hannah's family were seen visiting her resting place at the cemetery.

The footage showed Mama Esther's mother's well-decorated burial site with stainless steel and gold-colored railings. A visible photo of the deceased was also seen on her grave.

Deaconess Hannah was buried inside a small, gated building with her name showcased at its entrance.

The TikTok video of Mama Esther's mother's resting place is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh