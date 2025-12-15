Mama Esther: Resting Place of Gospel Musician's Late Mother Surfaces Online
The final resting place for Deaconess Hannah Opoku, the late mother of the veteran gospel musician Mama Esther, has surfaced on social media, days after her burial in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the funeral service for the late Deaconess Hannah was held in Kumasi. She passed away at the age of 109.
The announcement of the late Mama Esther's mother was made by the gospel singer on September 15, 2025.
Friends and loved ones were present at Deaconess Hannah's funeral to bid farewell to her and commiserate with her daughter and the rest of her grieving family.
Mama Esther's mother's resting place surfaces
In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, December 15, 2025, members of the late Deaconess Hannah's family were seen visiting her resting place at the cemetery.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The footage showed Mama Esther's mother's well-decorated burial site with stainless steel and gold-colored railings. A visible photo of the deceased was also seen on her grave.
Castro's eldest makes rare appearance at his late grandmother Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe’s funeral, video
Deaconess Hannah was buried inside a small, gated building with her name showcased at its entrance.
The TikTok video of Mama Esther's mother's resting place is below:
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh