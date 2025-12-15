Speculation over Karim Adeyemi’s future has taken an intriguing turn after reports suggested his wife could play a role in deciding his next destination

The German winger of Nigerian descent, who remains under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2027, has been linked with clubs including Manchester United and Inter Milan

The reports have sparked mixed reactions among fans, with many debating how his wife’s preference could influence the 23-year-old’s choice and shape the next phase of his career

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

German-Nigerian forward Karim Adeyemi may be approaching a defining moment in his career, as fresh reports from Germany suggest a possible exit from Borussia Dortmund could be on the table.

With two years remaining on his current deal, discussions are already underway over an extension, yet personal considerations appear to be shaping the wider conversation around his future.

Adeyemi remains a valued figure at Dortmund, but the direction of his next step has become a growing topic across Europe as the January transfer window draws closer.

Karim Adeyemi's wife wants the Dortmund star to consider a move to a 'major' city club. Photo credit: DeFodi Images and @loredana/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Adeyemi's wife wants 'major' city move

According to BILD, Dortmund are in talks with the 23-year-old over a new contract that would include a release clause valued at around £70 million.

While negotiations continue, the same report claims Adeyemi has been advised by his wife, Loredana, to consider a move to a 'major European city' should he decide to leave the Bundesliga.

That preference has added a personal layer to an already busy transfer rumour cycle.

Manchester United have been mentioned as one of the interested clubs, with BILD previously reporting in November that the Premier League side had made contact with his representative, Jorge Mendes.

Inter Milan have also been credited with interest, with both destinations fitting the description of global cities that could appeal beyond football.

The winger has contributed steadily this season, recording eleven goal involvements across all competitions with six goals and five assists in 26 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Karim Adeyemi in action for Dortmund against Bodo Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on December 10, 2025. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

As expected, the reports triggered a wave of reactions online. Some fans questioned the influence of off-field factors, while others took a more light-hearted view of the situation.

@Kobi_Elite_ warned:

"One guy marry he only play like 10mins He for dey gee."

@mawuli3363 aimed a dig at Adeyemi:

"The girl got herself a puppet."

@Adone0010 chimed in:

"Ah! village people have struck! oh! chim!"

@Ogaaga claimed:

"This one dey mad .."

Who is Karim Adeyemi's wife?

Loredana Zefi is a well-known hip-hop artist across Switzerland, Austria, and Germany, according to Tribuna.

Of Kosovan Albanian descent, the 29-year-old began taking music seriously after turning 18. She first built her craft by writing for

other musicians before stepping fully into the spotlight.

Her breakthrough came with the single Sonnenbrille, which topped charts in Albania and achieved gold status in Germany and Austria.

That success earned her a deal with Sony Music and established her as one of the region’s most recognisable artists.

Loredana and Adeyemi started dating in early 2023 but kept their relationship private until May 2024.

In December that year, they confirmed their marriage by sharing photos of their wedding rings online with the caption “2.10.24.”

She was previously in a relationship with rapper Mozzik and has a daughter, Hana. As speculation continues, Adeyemi’s next move remains one to watch closely.

Man City boss' wife leaves home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola’s wife had reportedly moved out of the family home after the Manchester City manager signed a new contract.

The couple’s relationship is said to have been strained for about 18 months, with increasing distance between them.

Source: YEN.com.gh