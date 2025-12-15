The late Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu introduced his clothing brand at the legendary singer's funeral

The elderly man rocked the customised t-shirt and black shorts on the second day of the late singer's funeral in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's video, which has gone viral on TikTok

The late Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin, Kofi Owusu, popularly called Abusuapanin Tupac, has launched a new clothing line.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu made this announcement at a public event on December 14, 2025, in the Ashanti Region.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu launches the Tupac clothing brand in a viral video. Photo credit: @kofiowusu.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin launches clothing brand

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has caused a stir after launching a clothing brand at the late legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba’s, funeral thanksgiving service.

The event took place at Heroes Park on December 14, 2025, after the viral funeral ceremony on December 13.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin rose to fame after the singer's demise due to what many perceive as his mishandling of funeral arrangements for the late musician.

The whole process became the subject of a fierce family dispute, leading to one faction of the family, led by Ernestina Fosu, the deceased's sister, and Akosua Serwaa, the late legendary musician's first wife, dragging Abusuapanin to court over his alleged failure to consult them and unilateralism.

Ghanaians react as Abusuapanin launches clothing brand

iamnaaadomakyerekuah stated:

"What a beautiful soul, I love his style bia bi😂😂😂😂."

odenehoahenkan stated:

"Lumba ankasa )fri mu fi a meny3 sure s3 )b3pre neho awu nt3m saa biom."

cheers.gh stated:

"This man clearly was envious of Daddy Lumba’s fame. He wants the fame so bad."

gregzee5 stated:

"In fact, this Abusuapanin nyansa wo fom koraaa."

abrantie.kwadwo stated:

"Abusuapanin a ɔnnim ayie yɔ."

addoquaye_soldier stated:

"Hype 3ne fans 3y3 akoaa yi d3 paaa oooo herh 😂😂."

iamnanatwum stated:

"How on earth can you have the temerity to launch a movement while organising the funeral rites of your nephew?"

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin dances at singer’s funeral

The late Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin didn't disappoint with his look and dance moves at the singer’s funeral.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and his beautiful wife looked adorable together as they hit the dance floor at the event grounds.

Some mourners hyped the popular Abusuapanin, who has become a social media sensation within a few months.

Daddy Lumba's children attend his funeral

The children of the late Daddy Lumba, including Akosua Serwaa's kids, were present at his multi-day funeral ceremony.

Calvin and his sisters looked sad as they arrived at the event, even though their mom refused to attend. The late Daddy Lumba's first daughter, Denise Fosuh, as expected, wore a gorgeous dress styled with designer sunglasses to complete her look.

Calvin Fosuh consoles Odo Broni at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the late Daddy Lumba's first son, Calvin Fosuh, who was seen consoling his stepmother, Odo Broni, at his dad's funeral.

Calvin Fosuh showed maturity as he attended the event to support Odo Broni in burying his dad peacefully.

Some social media users reacted to the viral video of Calvin Fosuh hugging Odo Broni on Instagram.

