Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, and his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, led a family delegation to the Manhyia Palace on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu leads a family delegation including Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa's children to Manhyia Palace on December 15, 2025.

The visit was reportedly to express gratitude to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his support in the organisation of Daddy Lumba’s final funeral rites.

The late Ghanaian highlife legend’s funeral occurred on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Heroes Park at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The event was attended by numerous prominent Ghanaians, including musician and former Lumba brothers member Nana Acheampong, business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong), and politicians Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Dr Frank Amoakohene.

The funeral was followed by a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 14, at the same venue.

Odo Broni and Abusuapanin visit Manhyia Palace

In videos seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page, The Palace View on December 15, Odo Broni and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu led a high-powered delegation to the Manhyia Palace.

The purpose of the visit was reportedly to thank the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his support for the successful funeral of the late musician.

Also seen at the palace were the children of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa - Calvin, Charlyn, and Ciara Fosuh.

Daddy Lumba’s eldest daughter, Denise Fosuh, was also present at the palace.

"The Abusuapanin, wife, and children of the late Daddy Lumba were all present at Manhyia Palace as the family expressed their profound gratitude to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the successful one-week observance and burial rites," the Palace View captioned their video.

There appeared to be mixed emotions on display as Odo Broni and Abusuapanin appeared jubilant while Akosua Serwaa's children looked downcast after their mother's absence at the funeral.

