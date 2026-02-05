A Ghanaian man who joined the Russian army is unhappy with some local and international media houses for using his images and video without his permission

Kwabena Ballo threatened to sue CNN for using his TikTok video and what he said in their publication, which is on their website

Social media users shared varied thoughts, with some encouraging him to sue while others asked him to let it go since it was only a news publication

Kwabena Ballo, a Ghanaian man who joined the Russian Army, has threatened to sue American media company CNN for publishing his image on their channels.

The Russian soldier said CNN published his name, image and a comment he made about the salary he earns in the army. He commented on TikTok, and CNN used it for its bulletins at one point.

According to Kwabena Ballo, TV3 and BBC did similar but he decided to remain silent, only for CNN to also use his image and quotes without his consent.

The CNN in a publication quoted several Africans who have joined the Russian army. For Kwabena Ballo, the CNN used comments he made on his TikTok page. In the said TikTok video, Kwabena Ballo asked why many were interested in their salary.

“How can you ask an international military man what my salary is? My salary can feed your father, mother and whole family for, like, two or three years,” he said in Pidgin English.

The article was written by CNN International Correspondent and host of the African Voices Changemakers, Larry Madowo.

In his video, Kwabena Ballo cautioned the journalist to desist from writing about him or be joined to the suit.

Reactions to soldier's legal suit threat

Some encouraged him to sue while others thought otherwise. Read them below:

@_ghanaprince said:

"@S_OkudzetoAblak The foreign minister must stop spending taxpayers money to rescue these traitors from Ukraine when they’re caught. They clearly know what they’re doing."

@Rick15524572 wrote:

"Falaaaaa money oooo. This guy dey dull. If you take case like this go meet good lawyer he will tell you to get some chilled wine 🍷 then relax."

@HesTooGucci said:

"You get lawyers like you no go leff this country go fight war wey no Dey concern you baba rest."

@kwakuhelate1 wrote:

"Like America is scared of Russia."

@Smilesz2 said:

"This guy couldn't survive Addo D's economy, so he had to run to Russia to kill innocent Ukrainians in order to make money. Hopefully his luck will run out and his corpse will fertilize the soils of Ukraine soon enough."

@dino_kwame wrote:

"He’s right though. America has brainwashed the world. Americas called Africa corrupt and leave corrupt politicians in America to live their life."

@gator_ernest said:

"Ghanaians and you will hear from my lawyers. Litigation is never easy man and the court is not a simple place to be. How many of us even read the terms and conditions on TikTok before we join?"

@2xnmore wrote:

"Don’t talk just sue if it’s possible, this is a blessing in disguise. You could possibly retire of this one act. Look sharp."

