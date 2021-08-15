Kelvin Yeboah marks Black Stars call-up with goal for SK Sturm Graz in away win

Kelvin Yeboah, has marked his Black Stars call-up with a goal for SK Sturm Graz

Black Stars debut invitee Kelvin Yeboah, has marked his Black Stars call-up with a goal for SK Sturm Graz in an away win over LASK Linz.

Yeboah's goal helped Sturm Graz to a 3-1 win over Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday, August 15 according to Football Ghana.

The 21-year old opened the scoring in the 66th minute for Sturm Graz after the first half ended goalless at the Raiffeisen Arena.

Manprit Sarkaria doubled the lead for Sturm Graz before Peter Michorl netted a consolation for LASK Linz.

Sarkaria restored the two goal advantage for Sturm Graz in the dying minutes of the game when he scored his second of the afternoon.

Yeboah was named in Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor's 30-man squad to face Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers to be played in September.

He has been on a hot streak of form as he has scored four goals in five games for Sturm Graz in the 2021/2022 season.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has named a strong 30-man squad for next month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Black Stars will face Ethiopia on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Cape Coast before a trip to Johannesburg to play South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021.

In a list sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Football Association, the squad is led by captain Andre Ayew.

