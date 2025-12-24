Delegates of the NPP in the Tema East Constituency have thrown their full support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party's upcoming flagbearer race

Despite Dr. Bawumia's attempt to address the crowd, the delegates insisted their votes were already pledged to him, making his speech unnecessary

The overwhelming show of support was marked by chants of "Bawumia! No change!" from the delegates

The delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema East Constituency have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party's forthcoming flagbearer race.

During a campaign tour of the constituency, the Tema East delegates excused the former Vice President from campaigning.

Dr. Bawumia, who was in the constituency on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, as part of his Greater Accra Regional tour, was expected to address delegates of the party in a bid to secure their votes in the flagbearer race.

However, just as the former Vice President, who is the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, was about to mount the podium, the Tema East delegates prevented him from speaking to them.

According to a Ghanaweb report, the delegates told Dr. Bawumia that he hadn't convinced them of anything, as their minds were already made up about whom to vote for in the NPP presidential primary.

They unanimously declared their support for the former Vice President amid chants of "Bawumia! No change!"

Although Dr. Bawumia made several attempts to mount the stage, the delegates maintained their stance, insisting that the address would be a waste of time, as their votes were already pledged to him.

What to know about NPP flagbearer race

Aside from Dr Bawumia, four other candidates are contesting the presidential primary. Below is the list of the five aspirants and their positions on the ballot:

Kennedy Agyapong – former MP for Assin Central

Dr Bryan Acheampong – MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Agriculture

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – MP for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education

Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong – former NPP General Secretary

Currently, all five presidential hopefuls of the NPP are campaigning in different parts of the country to be elected as flagbearer for the 2028 elections.

Although all the candidates have strong grassroots support, Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, a sixth-term MP for Assin Central, are the frontrunners in the flagbearer race.

Bawumia tipped to win NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had been tipped to win the NPP flagbearer race ahead of the January 31, 2026, presidential primary in Accra.

A new poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics showed that 72 per cent of voters from the 2023 presidential primary still support him over Kennedy Agyapong.

Bawumia’s stronghold in the Ashanti Region and support from disgruntled NPP voters could secure his 2028 presidential bid.

He is also considered to be more diplomatic, a trait that is working in his favour, compared to Kennedy Agyapong, who is widely perceived to be abrasive.

