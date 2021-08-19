A smart Ghanaian young man has impressed many as he developed software to aid in the transfer of money from bank accounts to mobile money accounts and vice versa

Edmund has a physical condition called cerebral palsy which impedes his movement and he has to overcome daily

Netizens who saw the young man's achievements had very nice things to say to him

Edmund Owusu is a young Ghanaian with a physical disability who has developed a payment application for the transfer of money from a bank account to mobile money account and vice visa.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) Ghana, Edmund was reported to be living with a physical disorder known as cerebral palsy.

According to a publication by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Cerebral palsy (CP) is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

Edmund Owusu: Meet Ghanaian Student with Cerebral Palsy who has Developed Money Transfer Payment Application

Cerebral means having to do with the brain. and palsy means weakness or problems with using the muscles.

CP is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that affects a person’s ability to control his or her muscles.

According to NIIT's post, Edmund overcomes the challenges that come with his condition on a daily and he is performing well in his academics.

Edmund says he wants to become a big-time software developer.

The post which warmed many hearts has racked up close to 1400 reactions, over 100 comments with 1100 shares.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

Gloria Decuir commented:

Congratulations. May your health improve and you are able to pursue your dreams now and long into the future -- New Orleans, Louisiana USA

From Saeed Anass Cypher:

Very smart guy. Was ma senior at HOTCASS

Mhyz Anazz replied:

More grace and blessings to u Edmund, u are an inspiration

Rashida Gibrine:

Well done dear....we thank God your life. Praying for more grace to do much more

From Ern Wye:

Oko.. You are marked for greatness

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Josephine Mwende has lived with Cerebral Palsy since childhood, a condition that affected her body movement and coordination.

The condition is mostly caused by low oxygen levels to the brain during birth, known scientifically as asphyxia, infections like meningitis, or brain injury.

Contrary to some notions, the condition is not hereditary which means it is not inherited and cannot be passed onto a newborn.

Source: Yen.com.gh