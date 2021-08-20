Pictures of Kotoko's Adako Jachie training complex pop up, fans excited

Pictures of Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Adako Jachie training complex have popped up

The complex is a multi-purpose centre where players can camp

Fans of the club have reacted to the pictures

Pictures of Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Adako Jachie training complex have popped up to the admiration of their fans.

The Adako Jachie training complex which is nearing completion is expected to serve as a multi-purpose centre where the first team of Kotoko can camp.

The facility would have a 30 bed dormitory, a technical block, a medical block, a player's block and a recreational area.

The almost complete training facility was captured in photos by popular sports photographer Samuello and sighted by YEN.com.gh via his twitter account.

Fans of the Porcupine Warriors upon seeing the tweet responded with glee and praised the management of the club.

@Iamamanoa tweeted "Until this picture, didn’t know this looked this good. Well done @AsanteKotoko_SC and well done Sammy for these shots"

@Clement_Madrid_ "We will be Great Again #Faaabu #ThereWillBeHaters but..."

@MrTawfiqgonja tweeted "ARISE ASANTE KOTOKO,ARISE ASANTEMAN. Krobea Remains Supreme"

@ElGaddafi4 kept it simple and congratulated the management: "Well done to management"

@shattapeter08 tweeted: "Kotoko to the World"

Kotoko say they aim the project will be able to nurture and hone the talents of young Ghanaian footballers while providing a training camp and recreational facility for the first team.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that the club is set to receive $100,000 in cash and products from the award winning developers of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK.

According to a tweet form the club sighted by YEN.com.gh, the club were looking for an innovative way to reach out to their fans in the diaspora and Ghana as well, and CEEK presented the best opportunity.

It is understood that the three-year deal makes CEEK the Official virtual broadcast and entertainment partner of Asante Kotoko SC.

