The Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has shared a strange prophecy about Ghana's Finance Minister, Ato Forson

In a video, the man of God stated that the politician is an anomaly in time, and he is capable of becoming a president for 11 years

The prophecy by Prophet Telvin has sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions

The founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has caused a stir on social media with a strange prophecy about Ghana's current Finance Minister, Ato Forson.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shares a deep prophecy about Ghana's Finance Minister, Ato Forson.

In an interview on Accra FM, the man of God disclosed that the politician happened to be an anomaly in time, and so in the spiritual realm, he can become president for eleven years.

According to a Google search, an anomaly in time is a disruption in the spacetime continuum, often associated with time travel, which can cause temporal reversions, alternate timelines, or fracturing.

In another video, Prophet Telvin stated that Ghana can not afford 11 years for Ato Forson. However, he disclosed that he saw the current National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, as one of the key candidates likely to become the presidential candidate of the political party after John Dramani Mahama.

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's Ato Forson prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the prediction of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei about Ato Forson.

Kofi Asiedu wrote:

“If the prophecy is true and the NDC will be in power for 16yrs then for Ato to be a president in Ghana, the person who will succeed JDM will be in power for 1 year only, and Ato will take over for the remaining 3 years and win the next elections, i.e., 2032.”

David Agyenim Boateng wrote:

“11 years for Ato can only be possible if the constitution gets amended to accept the 5-year term. He will be Vice and take over from his President in the last year and then win two terms to make it 11 years.”

Pilgrim Priest of Salem wrote:

“Prophet Telvin, I think you're rather abnormal in time. I'm sure you transmigrated into this timeline, and you're implementing the reality from another timeline into this one.”

Richman wrote:

“This guy is amazing. I have been following him, and I can see God's presence in him. He looks so genuine and is always concerned about his prophecies.”

Kwame wrote:

“I once said Ato Forson is presidential material in a certain post. People were arguing with me. He deserves it.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei releases a doom prophecy for the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu.

Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Bola Tinubu

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei disclosed that there was a catalyst he was working on about Nigeria because, from what he saw in the spiritual realm, there might be division in the country.

According to him, some citizens would go after Bola Tinubu and remove him from his position illegally, triggering the president to run to Ghana. He claimed that President John Dramani Mahama would save his life as he would offer him accommodation.

The man of God added that some politicians in power would be involved in corrupt activities that would spike anger among citizens of Nigeria.

“Nigeria should take action immediately because some ministers will soon spend a huge sum of government money that will thrill everyone. The citizens will not accept it and will protest against it,” he stated. Prophet Telvin further stated that there would be fight and death cases reported in Nigeria before and during that election, which is expected to take place in January 2027, due to a vision he had.

Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prophecy about NAPO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin shared a prophecy for Dr Bawumia's 2024 running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, ahead of the 2028 election.

The man of God cautioned the politician against being sure that he will still be selected on the presidential ticket because, in a vision, Bawumia was presented with two options, but unfortunately, he did not feature as one of the two "chosen ones”.

Prophet Telvin argued that NAPO should position himself well and work his political capital to maintain his position in the 2028 election.

