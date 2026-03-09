Veteran gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng was seen in a viral video pounding fufu at a food joint in Asafo, Kumasi

In the hilarious clip, he was heard saying he pounds the fufu so the vendors give him some to eat without paying

The moment sparked mixed reactions online, with many people dumbfounded, while others praised his humility and sense of humour

Veteran gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has once again found himself trending on social media after a video surfaced showing him pounding fufu at a food joint in Kumasi.

In the video, which has since sparked reactions online, the respected gospel singer was seen energetically pounding fufu in a traditional mortar while chatting with people around him.

The moment appeared lighthearted, with laughter heard in the background as he continued working the pestle.

Akwasi Boateng explained his chop bar work

While pounding, Boateng humorously explained why he was doing the work. According to him, it was simply a way to earn a meal without paying for it.

“I pound fufu here so they can give me some,” he said jokingly in the video. “This is where I eat fufu. Now pounding fufu is my work. I pound, and they give me some, and I do not pay.”

The food joint where the scene took place is reportedly located in Asafo, a busy commercial area in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Although the moment looked playful, the video quickly caught the attention of many Ghanaians online, with some people expressing surprise to see a veteran gospel musician involved in such a scene.

Others, however, saw it as a simple and relatable moment that showed humility and a good sense of humour.

Who is Edward Akwasi Boateng?

Edward Akwasi Boateng is widely known in Ghana’s gospel music industry for his classic songs that dominated the airwaves years ago.

His powerful Twi lyrics and emotional delivery made him one of the recognisable voices in gospel music at the time.

Over the years, however, the musician has occasionally made headlines for various reasons, including financial struggles and personal issues that became public.

Despite mixed reactions to the video, some fans have defended him, saying there is nothing wrong with sharing a normal moment in life or helping out at a food joint in exchange for a meal.

Others also pointed out that the clip looked more like a humorous interaction rather than a serious job arrangement.

For many people who watched the video, the scene offered a rare glimpse of the veteran musician outside the stage, showing a relaxed and down-to-earth side of his personality.

Whether it was simply a joke or a casual moment captured on camera, the clip has certainly brought Edward Akwasi Boateng back into public conversation once again.

