Democracy Hub, a civil society group in Ghana, has threatened to take legal action against the government over the recruitment process in state institutions.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Convenor of the group, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, indicated that there appears to be a long-entrenched practice of non-competitive recruitment across several Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He said that, over the years, vacancies in the public sector are never advertised, but the positions are quietly filled with no opportunity for qualified people to apply.

"Democracy Hub is considering a lawsuit against the Government over what appears to be a long entrenched practice of non-competitive recruitment across several Ministries, Departments and Agencies," he wrote.

"Over the past few months, consistent with historical practices, it has become increasingly clear that many people are being hired into public sector roles that were never advertised. Positions are filled quietly, sometimes after the fact, with no public notice, no opportunity for qualified people to apply, and no explanation of the criteria used in selecting those appointed," he added.

According to Oliver Barker-Vormawor, public sector employment cannot operate like what he described as a private favour system.

He argued that, insofar as jobs in government are paid for by the public purse, they must be open to the public for qualified persons to apply.

Democracy Hub demands transparency in recruitment

The Democracy Hub convenor further stated that the lack of advertisement and competitive recruitment in the public sector is a cause for concern for every Ghanaian.

"The absence of advertisement and competitive recruitment raises serious questions about fairness, transparency, and whether equal opportunity in access to public service is being respected," he further stated.

"Beyond the fairness issue, this also affects the quality of governance. When recruitment becomes opaque, institutions slowly lose credibility and competence. Young professionals who want to contribute to public service are shut out before they even know opportunities exist, while networks of patronage quietly take root," he added.

He explained that the aim of Democracy Hub's legal suit against the government is to seek clarification of the rules governing public sector recruitment and to insist that state employment follows transparent, competitive procedures consistent with constitutional principles of fairness and administrative justice.

